Law firm Ashfords LLP was delighted to have sponsored the University of the West of England’s Equity essay competition. The winners were celebrated at the UWE Bristol Awards Ceremonies, held at Bristol Cathedral on 27 November 2019.



UWE Bristol’s comprehensive Equity Programme is a forward-looking community of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) student talent from all over UWE Bristol. It incorporates coaching, workshops and networking events. National statistics indicate that BAME students often face a disadvantage in the jobs market after graduating. Equity is part of UWE Bristol’s commitment towards empowering BAME students to achieve great things after finishing university.



The competition was open to BAME students from any faculty at UWE Bristol. The Legal Tech essay prize was awarded to Atira Burton, for her critical analysis of the challenges and opportunities that developments in the legal tech sphere present to a law firm like Ashfords. The Diversity/ Corporate Social Responsibility essay prize was awarded to Sasha Chimbumu for her assessment of the barriers that prevent ethnic minority graduates from gaining employment in the legal sector.



Partner Rory Suggett who awarded the prize commented: “We are delighted to have worked so closely with UWE and to have supported the Equity student programme. The prize is such a fantastic way to help recognise and reward these outstanding student achievements – well done to all.”



Sasha Chimbumu said: "The prize is awarded to winners of the Ashfords Equity Legal Essay competition, which is open to students who are part of the UWE Bristol Equity Programme. As a first year law student at the university, this was a great opportunity to not only test myself, but it also eased the expectations of writing an essay at sixth form level and now writing a legal essay at university level. I thank the competition sponsors, Ashfords LLP for this amazing opportunity!"



