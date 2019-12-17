EXCLUSIVE PRESS EVENT - Join us at the Atelier of Michelin Starred Chef Simone Zanoni to celebrate the official launch of Marrone + Mesubim's new kitchen the C|3000.



Running in-sync with Maison & Objet in January, Italian Designers, Marrone + Mesubim are launching their striking new kitchen the C|3000.



A modern innovation that embodies contemporary living, the C|3000 is the perfect choice for foodies who want to create a stylish yet professional kitchen space within a residential interior.



The C|3000 combines all the essential elements of a skilled chef’s kitchen, yet, each of these are effortlessly within arm’s length. Designed for those who seriously love to cook, the C|3000 offers a unique professional cooking system for the home.



Join Marrone + Mesubim for drinks, canapès and a cooking demo by Simone Zanoni from 6pm-8pm, meet the team and discover more about the innovative C|3000 kitchen.



www.marronemesubim.com



RSVP: Gary Kilby, info@arthouse-pr.com tel: 00 39 3345995702



**complimentary transfers from Maison & Objet - leaving at 5.30pm, event takes place 6-8pm, 20th January 2020.**



Numbers limited to 16 guests only, full details on request.