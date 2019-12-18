I’m sure that her own career trajectory – and APSCo as an organisation – will benefit from her involvement

Teri Etherington, Affiliate Account Manager at the Association of Professional Companies (APSCo), has successfully applied to join the first cohort of professionals studying towards the first ever Executive MBA in Human Capital.



Despite never attending college or university, Etherington was accepted onto the course after undergoing a rigorous assessment process which included an IQ test, maths exam and interview. Her application was initially considered thanks to her strong background in the recruitment sector, and evident passion for - and commitment to - the programme. However, she worked hard in order to make the cut, going as far as to hire a maths tutor to ensure she had the skills she needed to pass the exam.



The programme will be delivered by one of the most internationally recognised and long-established business schools in Europe, Cranfield School of Management, and has been designed in conjunction with APSCo and leading business and financial adviser, Grant Thornton UK LLP.



The two year course is designed to develop employees’ leadership and business abilities with a specific focus on applying these skills in talent acquisition. Core modules include operations, marketing, strategic management, data analytics, leadership and finance before specialising in a number of specific modules which are tailored for the recruitment profession.



On securing the coveted place, Etherington commented:



“Originally I assumed that you’d need a degree to do an MBA. However, after learning from a professor at Cranfield they were looking for professionals with experience in a senior position and the time to dedicate to the programme, I jumped at the chance to get involved. I had passion, excitement, bags of enthusiasm and an employer who backed me 100 per cent so I completed the online application form, talked about the cost and funding options, double checked the essay type questions and hit apply.”



“My tutor was worth every penny and I absolutely felt myself improving in ability and confidence. I was delighted when I was emailed and offered a place. I would never have thought I’d be able to do this but it just shows what a bit of dedication and determination can do. I am so excited for April 2020 to come around and get started on the course.”



Ann Swain, Chief Executive at APSCo, added:



“Until now, there has not been access to a high-level professional course tailored specifically so that it is relevant for those within the recruitment, staffing and HR arenas – and this is something that those who specialise in these fields both desire and deserve.”



“Teri is a perfect candidate for this programme and I’m sure that her own career trajectory – and APSCo as an organisation – will benefit from her involvement. For employers, the benefits of upskilling individuals to MBA level should not be underestimated: professionals are exposed to the very latest managerial thinking and trends in human capital. Delegates receive an industry-leading education which is delivered by current practitioners. This enables your colleagues to develop their knowledge, skills and abilities so that they can apply what they learn immediately in the workplace to bring the business forward. We wish Teri all the best in her future studies – I have no doubt that her dedication will stand her in good stead.”



The EMBA programme – which is tailored for the recruitment profession - meets the requirements of the UK Level 7 Senior Leader Master’s Degree Apprenticeship Standard.



For recruitment firms with Apprenticeship Levy pots, two-thirds of the cost of the EMBA in Human Capital can be covered through the initiative. For those without access to Levy funds, APSCo has secured the agreement of a number of member MSPs and umbrella companies which have unused levy pot funds, for a transfer of up to 25% of those funds to APSCo members that wish to undertake this EMBA. APSCo also has a number of £2000 bursaries to award in addition to the funding available through the apprenticeship levy to assist members in sending delegates.



