BerThis year, Christmas Eve will be even more magical than ever thanks Portable North Pole (www.portablenorthpole.com) and their brand new special multi-device scenario straight from Santa’s sleigh delivered on Christmas Eve! Children will join Santa as he reviews his flight plan for the big night in a personalised video message for an excited child or children – the perfect way to get them to go to bed early too!



While checking his plans, Santa has time for one more phone call and children will be amazed and delighted when the phone rings and Santa himself is on the line telling them to go to sleep early in readiness for his arrival. For just GBP 10.99 for a Magic Pass for one child https://www.portablenorthpole.com/santa-video, you will receive access to all NEW videos and past content as well as a unique Reaction Recorder to make a keepsake of their face and response to the surprise call. The Magic Pass also includes enhanced video and a NEW Family Option to allow you to create one video for multiple children.



There’s so much content included within the Magic Pass, you can build excitement and encourage good behaviour from mid-November onwards. Don’t forget to print off their personalised Nice List Certificate too!



New content also includes high definition videos with amazing outdoor shots of Santa’s reindeers and huskies as well as a premium personalised birthday message from Santa that children can enjoy all year round but its particularly great for November and December born children who often get their birthdays overlooked by Christmas.



Here’s a full list of what’s new this year:

• A brand new special multi-device scenario straight from Santa’s sleigh on Christmas eve with a personalised video message from Santa on one device (desktop, smartphone, or tablet) and integrated into the video message is a call from Santa to your phone during the video message. This message can be made for one child or the whole family. *

• 2019 kids and grown-up editions of our free personalised cinematic video messages from Santa with amazing outdoor shots featuring husky dogs and reindeers.

• Download messages in 1080 HD.*

• An all-new Premium personalised birthday message from Santa that can be enjoyed all year long. *

• A total of five new Premium personalised videos with even more ways to personalise the message. *

• Another new multi-device Premium video scenario with a group option. This is great for parents looking to encourage good behaviour from their children in the days leading up to Christmas.*

• Two new Premium personalised video calls. *

• Six new Premium personalised voice calls. *

• The Reaction Recorder is now available on Google Chrome for desktop and laptop, as well as on the PNP mobile app to capture the moment your little one realises it’s Santa speaking to them directly on one of our Premium videos to create a lifetime keepsake.*

• Fun games in the Kid’s Corner section on the PNP mobile app for year-round play.

• New personalisation options. Santa will know even more about your loved one, than ever before.*

* Features only available with purchase.

Since 2008, the Portable North Pole (PNP) website (www.portablenorthpole.com) and mobile apps (https://pnpapp.page.link/PR2019) has offered personalised videos and calls from Santa in a tradition that is now enjoyed annually around the world with more than 220 million personalised video message views by Santa fans worldwide



About Portable North Pole and UGroupMedia Inc.

• 18 million visitors on all its platforms (Web and App) about 8 weeks before Christmas



• #1 trending mobile Santa app on iOS in the USA and other main markets in 2018



• Top trending Santa app in 67 countries on Google Play in 2018



• 1.4 million Facebook page likes



• A 4.6 rating for both Google Play and iOS with hundreds of thousands of joyful reviews

Parent company UGroupMedia Inc. (UGM, http://ugroupmedia.com), based in Montreal, Canada, specializes in making Christmas even more magical, creating, distributing, and publishing exclusive Portable North Pole personalised digital experiences, the Magic Moments television series, and interactive sleigh experience located in Chicago’s Watertower Place. PNP also has a Toys and Gifts collection, available at Barnes & Noble, Target, and Walmart in the USA. Each PNP product comes with a redeemable code to create an exclusive personalised video online or in-app from Santa.