Spending and debt become a habit in your life. This recording will set you free with new ideas to take back control of your finances and action steps to get out of debt.



This hypnosis download will help you to let go of debt worries and create new habits of behaviour to break free of debt long-term. The messages will instil thinking which helps you to tackle the problems head-on. When you feel overloaded with debt issues it can be hard to see the way forward. These recordings will gently release the negative thinking from your subconscious mind replacing this with solutions to creatively get out of debt. By improving the way that you think, you will be surprised at how easy it is to get your money issues back on track. Three tracks covering various elements for a new debt recovery way of thinking.



Testimonial: "I have set up a debt repayment plan since listening to the hypnosis downloads. I was stuck in a rut on benefits but now my thoughts are clear about what has to be done."



The Debt-free Living hypnosis download is available from www.ailsafrank.com and is priced at £14.99.



Reader Offer 20% discount code: MONEY2020 to be used at the ailsafrank.com checkout page.



Also recommended for money management, the guide to life book Cut the Crap and Feel Amazing by Ailsa Frank (published by Hay House) which includes a chapter on Money & Wealth, and Debt, creating an I can do it attitude and simply teaches you how to find the amazing way through life.



How does the 'Debt-free Living' hypnosis download work?

Your beliefs are stored in your subconscious mind, some of which are positive others are more negative. During this relaxation, your mind will let go of the limiting thinking which is stopping you from taking back control of your debt. Feel more relaxed as you release the fears and worries which have built up around money issues and help you to take practical steps to get on top of debt. The messages will help you bring about changes in your life to earn the most, reduce expenditure, pay back money owed and spend the least so you can adhere to a sensible budget.



Debt can build up over time from overspends, poor budgeting, irregular salary, retirement or from being on a low income. Debt can also come into your life from an unexpected event such as a divorce, redundancy, reduced income, an increase in expenses, illness, having a baby or from a failed business. This hypnosis recording to Get out of debt will give you the chance put whatever has happened behind you so you can instead find practical answers to get out of debt. Money is the root of our lives. With a strong money foundation in your mind, you will create a secure future.



The messages in this recording will filter into your subconscious mind whilst you relax on a bed or a sofa. There are three short tracks so it is easy for you to fit them into your busy schedule. You can listen to one after the other or alternate them on different days. If you fall asleep during the recordings you will still benefit from these recordings.



Notes to Editors

Hypnosis works by clearing the unhealthy clutter in the subconscious mind allowing the listener to form beneficial habits so that they can manage their life making the right decisions with confidence.



About Ailsa Frank

Ailsa Frank is a British hypnotherapist, self-help Hay House Author and motivational speaker with a compassionate yet no-nonsense approach. Through workshops, talks, one-to-one therapy, her range of hypnosis downloads and book, she has already helped thousands of people to identify what they need to change in order to improve their lives. She works with an array of topics including work stress, relationships, alcohol/addictions, fears, sleep, sales motivation, business success, confidence building, children and teens and emotional issues.



Before training to become a qualified hypnotherapist, Ailsa Frank worked as a food stylist and recipe writer for eighteen years. Her journey into hypnotherapy came as a direct result of being so impressed by the effectiveness of its power to radically help people create the life they aspire to and help them to look ahead with confidence. Ailsa's own life fell apart during a divorce in 2002 when she lost custody of her 10-year-old daughter. She retrained as a hypnotherapist allowing her to now help other people build a positive life.



Ailsa is a long-standing registered member of the National Guild of Hypnotists USA, General Hypnotherapy Register, UK and an Associate Member of the Royal Society of Medicine.



Ailsa’s work has been featured on the BBC and in numerous articles in the British press including Telegraph, Daily Mail, Daily Express, The Sun, Marie Claire, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly, Bella, Top Santé.



She has also written articles for publications such as the Mail on Sunday YOU Magazine, Kindred Spirit, Spirit and Destiny, Healthy Food Guide, and Health Magazine.



