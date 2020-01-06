Now coupled with vScaler’s highly optimised cloud software, our Twin solutions are empowering innovation and enabling a tailor-made Cloud offering

vScaler, an optimised, simple to use, cloud platform, is furthering its global reach with recent deployments in a variety of industries in conjunction with California based Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide.



Built on well-established Supermicro x86 hardware and using non-proprietary open-source software, vScaler’s unique private cloud solution enhances digital transformation and improves business operational efficiency. Customers can deploy an on-premise private cloud in minutes, add cloud-based services or applications, and scale to public or hybrid cloud environments on-demand whilst being under the simplicity of a single management portal.



Recent deployments in Finance, Genomics, Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and Academia, showcase how vScaler’s agile application-specific software stacks can be tailored to suit any workload, from Data Analytics, AI and Deep Learning, CAE simulations, HPC and beyond.



In the academic sector, a University in the UK is now using vScaler as a key component of the MSc Advanced Computer Science course. This is not only to teach theoretical cloud concepts but also to apply and evaluate practical solutions for researchers.



In India, a Cloud Service Provider is using vScaler on Supermicro hardware, enabling a shorter time-to-market for its modular multi-platform services. After having evaluated multiple global cloud providers, vScaler was chosen primarily because of the ease and simplicity of the technology rollout, the features that came as standard and not least – the competitive price point.



vScaler’s diverse capabilities are being put through their paces by a number of finance houses – actively driving the development and integration of new technologies and enabling simplified and consolidated infrastructure with reduced license and operating costs.



In the CFD space, vScaler is meeting the demands of a variety of challenges for prominent CFD customers, including supporting both legacy and newly launched applications, as well as end-user and partner requirements. vScaler provides the agility to leverage public cloud resources for peak demand and the ability to provision virtual resources within the cloud for prototyping, testing and evaluating new technologies.



Raju Penumatcha, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer of Supermicro comments, “Supermicro introduced its multi-node Twin family to meet the density and shared power requirements of HPC environments making them ideal for enterprise, cloud, and HPC applications. Now coupled with vScaler’s highly optimised cloud software, our Twin solutions are empowering innovation and enabling a tailor-made Cloud offering to meet a wide range of customer’ specific requirements”.



David Power, CTO at vScaler adds “Cloud offerings are only as powerful as the hardware they are built on. Thanks to the flexibility and robust compute power of Supermicro’s x86 architecture, vScaler delivers highly optimised Cloud infrastructure at a competitive price-point, lowering TCO with enterprise-class reliability”.



Offering high availability, cost-effectiveness, scalability and simplified resource provisioning, vScaler enables you to create a secure, scalable, cost-effective, flexible IT infrastructure, for any workload at any scale.



