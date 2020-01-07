Seasoned Finance Executive Brad Kinnish Joins Aryaka Team



San Mateo, CA. – January 7, 2020 – Aryaka®, the #1 end-to-end managed SD-WAN provider, announced today the appointment of Brad Kinnish as Aryaka’s Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Brad will lead Aryaka’s financial strategy and operations, including budgeting and planning, treasury, accounting, tax, financial reporting and investor relations.



“This is an exciting time for the company wherein we have announced new products, increased customer traction and are accelerating growth,” said Matt Carter, President and CEO of Aryaka. “Brad is a seasoned CFO with a strategic outlook. I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Brad to Aryaka where he will undoubtedly make an immediate impact as we continue to scale and grow.”



Brad brings over 20 years of accounting and finance experience to his role as Aryaka’s Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Aryaka, he was the Chief Financial Officer at Marin Software, a publicly traded, software as a service (SaaS) company focused on digital advertising. Before that, he was at Deutsche Bank where he served as co-head of the Software Investment Banking practice. Prior to Deutsche Bank, Brad worked as an investment banker for Thomas Weisel Partners and Credit Suisse. Brad began his career at Ernst & Young in the Audit and Assurance Services practice. A Certified Public Accountant, Brad received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Washington.



“This is a great time to be joining Aryaka,” said Brad Kinnish. “The company has witnessed incredible momentum over the last year. In addition to being named a ‘visionary’ in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure and launching the most significant platform update in the last 10 years, Aryaka has experienced incredible customer growth, including recent wins for global enterprises such as World Fuel Services, Coats and HMSHost. I am eager to bring my background and skills to help the company achieve even greater results for our customers and investors.”



For more on Aryaka, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/

Visit the Aryaka blog: https://www.aryaka.com/blog/

Follow Aryaka on Twitter: @AryakaNetworks

Visit Aryaka on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aryaka-networks/



About Aryaka

Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN company, brings agility, simplicity and a great experience to consuming the WAN-as-a-service. An optimized global network and innovative technology stack delivers the industry’s #1 managed SD-WAN service and sets the gold standard for application performance. Aryaka’s SmartServices offers connectivity, application acceleration, security, cloud networking and insights, leveraging global orchestration and provisioning. The company’s customers include hundreds of global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.



###



UK Aryaka Media Contacts:



Elliot Harrison

Account Director, Head of Digital

Positive Marketing

Ph: +44 (0)20 3637 0649

M: +44 (0)7763 683 055

E: eharrison@positivemarketing.com



Ines Mitsou

Account Manager

Positive Marketing

Ph: +44 (0)20 3637 0640

M: +44 (0)770 38 84 664

E: imitsou@positivemarketing.com