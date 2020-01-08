MILPITAS, Calif. — January 8, 2020 — SonicWall and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) announced their coordinated efforts to secure the company’s digital communications and Microsoft Office suite with the SonicWall Cloud App Security (CAS) solution that offers advanced threat and data protection for software-as-a-service (SaaS) email and other popular SaaS apps.



As cyberattack volume increases against transportation networks, power grids, airlines and financial services, the two organizations will work together to ensure the safety and continuity of crucial business operations that are depended upon by nearly one-third of California’s residents.



“The larger the target, the more opportunity cybercriminals have to wreak havoc on businesses and how they conduct their operation,” said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. “It is imperative, now more than ever, that businesses use a layered security approach that doesn’t add more surface space for attackers to take aim. Ensuring that communications and traffic are secure is a great starting point when building out a robust security network.”



Designed for a multi-cloud world, CAS applies an API-based architecture to deliver a much-needed layer of protection for organizations moving to the cloud, whether partially or completely, or using multiple SaaS services. The SonicWall solution protects popular enterprise SaaS email, collaboration and productivity applications including Office 365 email, SharePoint, OneDrive, G Suite, Dropbox and Box. Protection capabilities include advanced email security, data loss prevention (DLP), account takeover (ATO) protection, advanced malware and zero-day threat prevention, and other advanced security capabilities.



“Security is a large initiative for LA Metro, as we continue to grow our network and infrastructure to meet our growing needs that support those living, working and exploring LA County,” said Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Senior Director of Engineering Richard Bezjian. “Our existing email protection would simply not be enough on its own to deliver the strength of protection required to identify and stop today’s cyberattacks. SonicWall delivers additional security efficacy with a competitive TCO.”



CAS can be operational in mere minutes, eliminating expenses, installation and maintenance. It leverages the SonicWall Capture Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) cloud sandbox, the only advanced threat detection offering that combines multi-layer sandboxing to analyze suspicious attachments and URLs within emails.



About Metro

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is building the most ambitious transportation infrastructure program in the United States and is working to greatly improve mobility through its Vision 2028 Plan. Metro is the lead transportation planning and funding agency for L.A. County and carries about 1.2 million boardings daily on a fleet of 2,200 low-emission buses and six rail lines.



About SonicWall

SonicWall has been fighting the cybercriminal industry for over 28 years defending small and medium businesses, enterprises and government agencies worldwide. Backed by research from SonicWall Capture Labs, our award-winning, real-time breach detection and prevention solutions secure more than a million networks, and their emails, applications and data, in over 215 countries and territories. These organizations run more effectively and fear less about security. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.



