94 Percent of Employees Say Company is a “Great Place to Work”



San Mateo, CA. – January 9, 2020 – Aryaka®, the Cloud-First WAN company delivering the #1 managed SD-WAN solution, announced today its designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company.



Using a rigorous, data-driven methodology, Great Place to Work validated Aryaka employee feedback and confirmed that 94 percent of its employees have a consistently positive experience at the company. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.



In addition to Aryaka’s high workplace satisfaction score, Great Place to Work revealed as part of the Expanded Trust Index™ that:



More than 90 percent of the company’s employees are experiencing a high-trust culture and feel they are invested in the organization

99 percent believe the company’s work environment fosters respect

92 percent believe the system allows them to be treated fairly

98 percent believe they are trusted by the management team

96 percent believe they make a difference to the company

98 percent believe they are given a lot of responsibility

98 percent are proud to tell others they work at Aryaka



“We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified and to achieve high scores of confidence from our employees,” said Matt Carter, CEO of Aryaka. “A positive work culture that includes a focus on a healthy work-life balance, collaboration and a mission-driven purpose to support our customers is paramount for us and our ability to attract and retain top talent.”



“We congratulate Aryaka on their certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”



About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.



About Aryaka

Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN company, brings agility, simplicity and a great experience to consuming the WAN-as-a-service. An optimized global network and innovative technology stack delivers the industry’s #1 managed SD-WAN service and sets the gold standard for application performance. Aryaka’s SmartServices offers connectivity, application acceleration, security, cloud networking and insights, leveraging global orchestration and provisioning. The company’s customers include hundreds of global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.



