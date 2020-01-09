Acting on behalf of individuals looking for premium service with complete discretion and anonymity, independent buying agency Xander Prime has launched in London, sourcing the best prime residential property globally.



Xander Prime’s clients receive the benefit of founder Alexander Wall’s extensive network and relationships paired with his experience in purchasing, refurbishing and disposing of Prime Central London (PCL) Residential property over the last 15 years.



With the knowledge and expertise of one of the World’s most competitive Real Estate markets, Xander Prime manages the property sales process from start to finish. Positioned between selling agents and clients, the company provides independent and impartial advice, starting with an initial consultation and market appraisal, followed by deciding on the right marketing strategy and agents to provide it. Xander Prime manages the negotiations between clients, agents and potential buyers to achieve the best price on favourable terms and continues to coordinate all parties through the conveyancing process, helping to hold the deal together towards a successful completion.



“Xander Prime is unique when compared with many other buying agencies, as your main point of contact is me. As such, you receive a very personal end to end service. My Clients receive peace of mind that I exclusively represent them, consistently introducing the very best property the market has to offer.”, said Alexander Wall, founder of Xander Prime.



To find out more about Xander Prime, please contact Alexander Wall.



Contact: Alexander Wall

Email: Alexander@xanderprime.co.uk

Website: www.xanderprime.co.uk

Phone: 07834470583