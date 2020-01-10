Chesterbrook, Pa. – Jan. 10, 2020 – Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, announced today it has completed its acquisition of Unifi Software. Boomi previously announced the intent to acquire Unifi Software in December 2019 to expand the company’s industry leading integration and data management platform to accelerate successful, data-driven insights for customers.



With Unifi, Boomi, provides customers with an unprecedented cloud data management platform to break down the barriers of operational data silos and democratize the flow of information across the enterprise.



Unifi Software provides market-leading intelligent data discovery, catalog, and preparation offerings built on a cloud technology stack. Using this technology, customers can embark on projects that uncover and derive insights from vast amounts of data across the enterprise; both known and unknown. Unifi alleviates data bottlenecks and delivers faster business insights.



Unifi is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and operates a development center in Bangalore, India. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com. For more information, visit https://Unifisoftware.com/.



About Unifi

Unifi Software delivers a suite of self-service data tools that help users find and use the data that is most important to them. The Unifi Data Catalog with Natural Language Queries offers users an intuitive experience to easily discover and collaborate around data. At the heart of the Unifi Data Catalog is the Unifi OneMind AI technology powering every aspect of functionality from recommendations to the discovery of similar datasets to Natural Language Query support that helps users directly get answers to data questions. Integrated governance and security help maintain compliance for self-service access to data. The Unifi Data Platform incorporates the Unifi Data Catalog and seamlessly delivers advanced, OneMind-powered self-service data preparation. The Unifi Data Platform also incorporates workflow automation functions to help users and organizational teams create repeatable reporting and analysis. Both the Unifi Data Catalog and Unifi Data Platform can be deployed on-premises, in private or public cloud environments.



About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, quickly and easily unites everything in your digital ecosystem so you can achieve better business outcomes, faster. Boomi’s intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates your business results by linking your data, systems, applications, processes, and people. Harnessing the power of the cloud to unify everything inside and outside of a business, Boomi gives more than 10,000 organizations globally, the ability to future proof their application strategy. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.



