Pricing in the Manchester region has the lowest cost average – with the average rack space&m2 rates being up to 21% below the London&Inner M25 rate.

The 9th edition of the UK Data Centre Trends Tracker reveals that Data Centre raised floor expansion in the UK for the second half 2019 keeps in line with that of first half of 2019, at around 27,000 m2.



New space announced for starting the new decade come from NTT, Virtus and xScale.



Data Centre floor space in London has the largest share of 32 per cent followed by Slough and then Cardiff. Slough has less than half the raised floor space of that of London of 280k m2.



The January 2020 edition covering 235 facilities offered by 100+ providers shows that pricing by UK Data Centre providers remained broadly the same, the average is over GBP 1,000 per rack without power.



The fourteen largest geographical UK Data Centre clusters account for 74 per cent of total UK third-party Data Centre space.





The report concludes:

The UK Data Centre market remains the largest in Europe with one third more space than Germany (the second largest market).



There is continued growth in the UK Data centre space and Power market though growth in percentage terms is lower than in some of the other markets in Europe.

The most recent growth in DC capacity has come from the established players.



The Inner London & M25 and Slough Data Centre city clusters together account for 45% of all UK space

Growth for new Data Centre city clusters remains a challenge, with development focus on the established London & Slough areas.



Pipeline prospects for future growth remain a concern, although the e-shelter/NTT & Virtus developments are due to launch in London and Slough during 2020, there is a slowdown in other new Data Centre developments in part due to Brexit uncertainty.



The London Data Centre cluster is now the 4th largest in Europe, and has fallen behind the Frankfurt, Amsterdam & Paris city clusters based on Data Centre space as of the end of 2019.



