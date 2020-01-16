The Recruitment Industry Disability Initiative (RIDI) has unveiled a prestigious new expert panel of judges for the recruitment industry’s only disability awards.



Jane Hatton, founder & Director of specialist disability job board Evenbreak has been appointed as the new chair of the RIDI Awards for 2020, and she has invited the UK’s most senior disabled professionals and leading inclusion experts to form the initiative’s new panel of judges.



The new judging panel draws on a wide range of specialist diversity and inclusion or recruitment expertise across different sectors in the UK, and well over half the panel has a disability.



This year’s RIDI Awards Judging Panel are:



• Mike Adams, CEO, Purple

• Robin Christopherson, Head of Digital Inclusion, AbilityNet

• David Clarke, Director of Services, RNIB

• Shani Dhanda, Founder, Diversability Card

• Nick Goss, Nick Goss Consultancy

• Jane Hatton, Founder & Director, Evenbreak (Chair)

• Pamela Hutchinson, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Bloomberg

• Heather Lacey, Wellbeing and Ability Network Local Lead, Eversheds Sutherland

• Nigel Lewis, CEO Clarity

• Diane Lightfoot, CEO, Business Disability Forum

• Morgan Lobb, CEO, Vercida

• Kamran Mallick, CEO, Disability Rights UK

• Toby Mildon, Diversity & Inclusion Architect, Mildon

• Kate Nash, CEO PurpleSpace

• Yasmin Sheikh, Founder, Diversity Matters

• Roger Wicks, Director of Campaigns, Action on Hearing Loss



The RIDI Awards celebrate progress and recognise the success of organisations that are making headway in increasing the inclusion of disabled professionals.



Now in their sixth year, the recruitment industry’s only disability awards will be hosted by Markel in their prestigious London offices on Thursday 04 June 2020.



Nominations close on the 28 February 2020. The awards are free to enter and attend.



Commenting on the awards, Jane Hatton Chair of the RIDI Awards and subject matter expert, said:



“This year’s RIDI Awards will be judged by the UK’s most senior disabled professionals and leading inclusion experts.



“Being able to call upon the services of such a high-calibre of judges demonstrates the progress that RIDI is making within the sector.



“Our awards are the only recruitment industry disability awards and were created for recruiters and employers who are spearheading change on inclusive recruitment.”



Diane Lightfoot, CEO of Business Disability Forum and member of the RIDI Awards judging panel said:



“Recruitment companies have a critical role to play in closing the disability employment gap and enabling many more disabled people to achieve their potential. Entering the RIDI awards is a brilliant way of showcasing good practice and inspiring others. I am honoured to be a judge”



-ENDS -



Notes for journalists:



The Recruitment Industry Disability Initiative (RIDI) is an independent not-for-profit group of employers and recruiters that have come together to drive change for disabled people in the UK jobs market.



Now in its sixth year, the RIDI Awards is an opportunity to celebrate best-practice towards managing disability in the recruitment supply chain. This year’s event will take place on 04 June and will be supported by a full marketing and PR campaign throughout the year.



The RIDI board and judging panel is made up of influential individuals from the private and public sector; people with the drive and authority to genuinely make a difference to disabled peoples’ working lives.



The RIDI Awards are free to enter and attend thanks to the generous support of partners and sponsors.