LONDON TOY FAIR 2020

Meet Fifi the flossing sloth -

Guaranteed to have everyone dancing in the aisles, this sloth loves to Floss! Last year toy company Tobar introduced us to Boppi the twerking llama. This year they are showing Fifi the Flossing Sloth, there has never been a cooler pet than this groovy mover!

Due to hit our shores in the early summer Fifi will set you back a mere 25GBP - yet another fun gift or fab plaything from the Zuru Pets Alive

range. Not that Boppi has been run out of moves - the media darling will be back on stage for 2020 with her new Rainbow coloured coat.

Tobar are at stand F50 at London Toy Fair, Olympia. Trade show opens Tuesday 21st January-23rd January.



Ends.



