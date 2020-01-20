Professional job vacancies have risen by 16.7% across London since this time last year – despite Brexit-related political and economic uncertainty dominating 2019. That’s according to research from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo), the trade association for the recruitment sector.



The data, provided by business intelligence specialist Vacancysoft shows growth in a number of sectors. Accountancy roles take the lead, climbing 59%, partly due to aggressive hiring from the Big Four accounting firms. At KPMG, for instance, hiring has increased 111% year on year.



The tech industry continues to dominate job roles, accounting for 41.8% of all vacancies. Data roles were up 92% - the fastest of all occupations. This is down to the continued implementation of AI in a number of fields. For instance, Amazon recently announced plans to recruit up to 2000 people to their London HQ in areas such as Data Science and AI.



Commenting on the data, Rina Durban, Member Relations Manager at APSCo said:



“Despite the political and economic uncertainty which dominated much of 2019, it’s great to see hiring activity flourishing. With sharp growth in many sectors – London is set to continue offering stellar opportunities for professionals. The fact that the city was once again the leading hub in Europe for VC funding is a promising sign going forward.”



