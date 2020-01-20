London Toy Fair 2020

From the company that first brought you slime and putty - Here's GO FLOW SNOW.

H Grossman - Scotland's largest toy company are going with the flow at London Toy Fair this week as they introduce even more new pocket money sensations. Go Flow Snow is a magical concoction of flowing foam, this magical foam has a life of its own. Flowing through fingers and moving slowly along, it really looks like it’s alive!



The melting texture makes it irresistible and adults and children alike just won’t be able to put it down. Snow is the new slime! The Go Flow Snow is available in different sizes and starts at 99p a pot.



Grossmans are great at picking playground winners - over the years they have introduced Alien Eggs, loom bands, chrome scooters, Scoobie Strings and last year - Unicorn poo!

This year they are saying Go Flow Snow is the way to go.

See here for more information and images

H. Grossman will be at Stand E49 - London Toy Fair from Tuesday 21st January to Thursday January 23rd.

