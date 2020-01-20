The Business Change & Transformation Conference Europe is a unique opportunity to explore and debate the vital connections between business change, business and digital transformation, innovation and leveraging technology.



The conference has three tracks with fifty sessions. This conference is an excellent mix of vision, strategy, principles and implementation. Attendees will discover new ideas, approaches and solutions, while learning first-hand from the experiences, successes and challenges of organisations across Europe.



Attendees can learn from other organisations past successes and challenges from the large variety of case studies and contributors including: Google, Vocalink (a Mastercard Company), Zurich Insurance, Standard Life Aberdeen, Nationwide Building Society, Capita, Ministry of Defence, Warburtons, Whitbread, KPMG, Inmarsat, British Library, Yorkshire Water, OVO Energy, InnoEnergy, Condé Nast, Yorkshire Building Society, Hargreaves Lansdown, Cambridge Assessment, The Open University, Nottingham Trent University, Parkinson’s UK, IRU, City of Portland, Royal BAM Group, Climate-KIC, Cotswold Fayre and many more….



Attendees can choose from 8 pre-conference workshops on specific topics to get them quickly up-to-speed or to fine tune their performance.



The conference provides an excellent networking opportunity with an outstanding group of Business Change & Transformation attendees and speakers. This a tremendous opportunity to discuss work issues with peer groups.



The conference is designed by practitioners for practitioners. Being neither analyst nor vendor-led, the conference welcomes, provides and values diverse and wide-ranging perspectives.



