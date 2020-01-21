Get Work has partnered with Google to provide a fully automated lead generation service for tradespeople.



Their service launches nationwide in the UK today, making it straightforward for tradespeople to sign up and start receiving job leads via Google Ads.



Tradespeople complete a short online questionnaire and Get Work’s fully automated platform takes care of everything for its customers; from the setup of a dedicated landing page, Google Ads account and call management, through to account optimisation and reporting.



Get Work’s business model means it’s able to offer an entry-level price point that makes online advertising more accessible to tradespeople.



The newly formed partnership will see both companies make further strides in helping tradespeople grow their businesses online.



Adrian Blockus, Head of Channel Sales for Google in the UK and Ireland, commented; “We are excited to add Get Work to our select list of partners. Get Work are a results-driven company with the market knowledge, technical expertise and ad technology to help tradespeople grow their businesses using Google Ads. We look forward to building a very successful partnership together.”



Describing their innovative approach, Founder and Managing Director of Get Work, Nick Cole said, “Tradespeople remain an underserved group when it comes to Google Ads. Marketers and agencies have often found it difficult to provide a comprehensive service to members of the trade where budgets can often be prohibitive. Our tech-first approach means we can offer an agency-level service for hundreds of pounds, instead of thousands. Not only do we deliver regular leads for our tradespeople, but we provide a platform to track those leads through to completion; showing our customers precisely how much they’ve spent and earned whilst using our service.”



Ben Pulham of Pro Build, an existing Get Work customer stated: “Since using Get Work’s service I’ve been able to grow my business and expand into new areas. We’ve quoted over £400,000 worth of jobs in the first 2 months alone and recruited 6 new tradesmen to assist in winning work and delivering it. I know we can rely on Get Work’s service to help expand further, they’re easy to work with, professional and they’ve got a good understanding of the market.”



About Get Work: Get Work’s mission is to help market and grow the UK’s most forward-thinking trade companies. Generating regular, qualified and exclusive leads for tradespeople; and providing a management platform to turn those leads into paying customers. Get Work’s service is currently available to 12 trade sectors on a subscription basis; roofing, joinery, plastering, rendering, building, loft conversions, electrical, landscaping, driveways, plumbing, heating and decorating.



