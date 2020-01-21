AGD Bank, one of the leading financial institutions in Myanmar, announces a signing of a Financing Agreement with KEB HANA Microfinance Limited, one of the market leaders in financing to the people in Myanmar.



The signing ceremony was held at AGD Bank Headquarters on 21st January 2020 in Myanmar in the presence of U Pyi Soe Htin, Chief Business Officer of AGD Bank Ltd, and Mr. Jeung Sae Lee, Managing Director of KEB HANA Microfinance Limited, along with prominent officials from both companies.



U Pyi Soe Htin, Chief Business Officer, AGD Bank Ltd, says “We are delighted to announce the signing of this finance agreement with KEB HANA Microfinance Limited. AGD Bank’s vision is to provide vitally important banking infrastructure to make a lasting impact on the future of Myanmar and this shows our commitment to building strong foundations for growth through microfinancing.”



KEB HANA Microfinance Limited’s mission is to be a leader in providing sustainable finance to the people of Myanmar, in order to improve Myanmar’s microenterprises and SMEs by offering tailored products and information technology that contributes to development of Myanmar. This agreement with AGD Bank will help develop and grow business throughout Myanmar.







• Asia Green Development Bank Limited (AGD Bank) opened its head office and first branch in August 2010 in Nay Pyi Taw. AGD Bank aims to deliver banking excellence through inspired and outstanding customer service, while offering innovative products and services that meets clients’ requirements.

• Today, AGD Bank has 77 branches throughout Myanmar and International Banking Division that operates international remittance services, foreign exchange and agent banking operations. Under the leadership of Managing Director U Htoo Htet Tay Za, AGD Bank continually seeks to offer new products and services such as AGD Pay, UnionPay Debit card, Visa Credit card and MPU Debit Card to its banking clients for seamless transactions and reducing the time spent to perform banking transactions.

• AGD’s vision is to provide the vitally important banking infrastructure that will make a lasting and sustainable impact to the future for Myanmar by building strong economic foundations for progressive growth. More information can be found at www.agdbank.com