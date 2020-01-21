With climate change and plastic waste impacting our everyday lives, there has never been a more important time to adopt eco-friendly practices at home

With climate change and plastic waste impacting our everyday lives, there has never been a more important time to adopt eco-friendly practices at home.



Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at FurnitureChoice.co.uk, shares 4 ways to lead a more sustainable lifestyle.



1. Repurpose old furniture



Defined as a process by which used objects are transformed into new products of higher value, upcycling is a sustainable way to kickstart an eco-friendly lifestyle. It breathes new life into old furniture and is a cost-effective and crafty solution to update home decor. “Upcycling conserves the environment by fully utilising what we already have,” Rebecca explains. “It prevents furniture from being thrown into landfills and is instead updated with a new look.”



“The key is to start small by picking a simple DIY project such as repainting your headboard in the bedroom. It’s an enjoyable activity that you can do in your own time and saves you the money of having to buy new furniture. With its tranquil and lively appeal, opt for green as it perks up the rest of the decor by injecting a soothing feel to the space.”



2. Switch to non-toxic paint



Making the switch to eco-friendly products has a huge impact on the planet, home and overall health. It’s these small steps that help reduce harm on the environment and pushes people to lead a healthier lifestyle in the long-run. Take this concept to the walls with non-toxic paint which is free from volatile organic compounds (VOC) and removes chemicals such as formaldehyde in the air for a clean breathing space at home.



“Bring the positive qualities of non-toxic paint and the psychological benefits of colours together with a feature wall in the home office,” Rebecca says. “Hobby Wood by Earthborn is a good pick as it exudes relaxation while providing that optimistic boost.”

“Meanwhile, non-toxic paint adds colour and personality to your child’s bedroom while creating a clean and healthy playing environment for your children. Go for Earthborn’s Rosie Posie and Secret Room for that playful, whimsical touch.”





3. Incorporate plants into decor



Going green at home literally and metaphorically would not be complete without including houseplants into the decor. Apart from purifying the air, houseplants also create a more welcoming atmosphere. And with proper attention and care, indoor plants will flourish in the right environment and provide plenty of room for experimentation.



Starting an indoor garden in the kitchen is a sustainable solution for urban living. “Being self-sufficient is an important part of an eco-friendly lifestyle,” Rebecca explains. “Learn to grow your own herbs, fruits or vegetables at home which can later be used for cooking. Or if you’re interested in building a green display, a staghorn fern mounting wall appeals to those who favour a raw and natural aesthetic with its warm wood tones. Aside from green plants, you can also channel a rustic, natural vibe by incorporating dried flowers as part of the decor. ”





4. Use natural materials



Bringing the outdoors in has become an increasingly popular way to infuse nature into the home. Known as biophilia, it’s a concept that combines a love of nature with innovative design to improve health and wellbeing.



“The calming elements of nature are a welcome respite to the senses in the chaotic world we live in,” Rebecca says. “Decorating with natural materials such as wood, cotton and linen establishes a tranquil and relaxing atmosphere when you combine it with the right amount of natural lighting, greenery and colour palette. In the living room, turn your focus towards breathable materials which give the space a cosy and practical touch, such as with a linen sofa and cotton cushion covers. The ambience here is not just for the aesthetics, it’s also about delivering a positive impact on our lifestyle.”





ENDS





To download hi-res images for this release, please visit our Press Centre.



For media enquiries, please email press@furniturechoice.co.uk, or call Amthal Karim (0800 035 0070, ext: 224) or Rebecca Snowden (ext: 225).





About FurnitureChoice.co.uk



Since 2005, we’ve inspired customers to transform their homes with stylish contemporary furniture at affordable prices.



Providing our customers with a wide range of designs and the latest interior inspiration, we match traditional craftsmanship with progressive materials and technology to keep our furniture quality high and our prices accessible.

Backed up with a dedicated UK-based call centre, and fast, free delivery and returns on all orders, independent reviews show that our customers consistently rate us 5 stars. To find out more, visit https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/about-us/