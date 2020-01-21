ViewSonic Europe Ltd., a leading global provider of display solution products, showcases the ViewSonic ELITE XG550 gaming monitor, XG270QC and XG270 with ELITE Ally for the first time at Pepcom 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Rounding out the ELITE lineup, with large-screen and curved gaming monitor options, ViewSonic provides gamers with iconic desktop monitor options, redefining the design and aesthetic of modern gaming setups.



XG270: Now G-SYNC Compatible and Blur Busters PureXP Strobe Certified



Officially certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible, the hyper-responsive 240Hz XG270 provides gamers with a superior gaming experience. All NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible displays are validated by NVIDIA to bring gamers smooth, tear-free gaming at refresh rates up to 240 Hz.



The ViewSonic ELITE has partnered with Blur Busters, to tune PureXP, a ViewSonic ELITE specialised strobe backlight technology. PureXP supercharges Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT), achieving MPRT as low as 0.6 milliseconds. This eliminates strobe crosstalk, without affecting colour quality, delivering the purest experience in display motion clarity. The XG270 is the world’s first Blur Buster’s Approved monitor, tuned and certified, providing gamers both fast GtG and fast MPRT options.



“We wished to provide improved brightness in our motion blur reducation, with the help of Mark Rejhon at Blur Busters, we were able to provide the best quality motion blur reduction, bringing gamers pure motion clarity” said Claire Chuang, LCD Product Manager at ViewSonic Europe.



XG550



The 55-inch ELITE XG550 is a 120Hz OLED panel, delivering a highly-responsive, life-like gaming experience, with a 0.5ms (GtG) response time and UHD (3840x2160) resolution. In-game environments come to life with OLED exceptional contrast and 99%DCI-P3 colour support, perfect for next-gen consoles and AAA-title game play. With a narrow-bezel design, and ELITE RGB accent lighting, the XG550 fits into any gaming environment.



ELITE XG270QC



The 27-inch ELITE XG270QC gaming monitor is designed to provide lifelike visuals and immerse gamers with its 1500R curvature and 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution. The XG270QC elevates gaming worlds with its 550 cd/m2 luminance and its wide DCI-P3 >90% colour coverage. The monitor is fully loaded with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms (1ms MPRT) response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology to ensure a seamless gaming experience.



ELITE RGB Alliance



With the launch of the new XG27 series and XG270QC, ELITE RGB can be synced with two main partners, Razer and Thermaltake. Razer Chroma RGB and Thermaltake TT RGB Plus link up with ELITE RGB via the ELITE Display controller software, allowing users to control both accent and ambient RGB lighting. With Razer Chroma RGB, users gain access to the Chroma Workshop, which features a collection of RGB profiles integrated by game developers from over 135 popular titles. Utilising Razer Chroma RGB and Thermaltake’s advanced RGB software allows gamers to completely control their RGB environment, providing the ultimate immersive gaming experience. For more information on Razer Chroma RGB, please visit: razer.com/chroma



ELITE Ally



The ELITE Ally peripheral is a USB-connected touch-screen device that allows gamers to quickly access on-screen display settings, such as game modes, adaptive sync, HDR, brightness, contrast, RGB lighting and more. Users can fine-tune their gaming experience without touching the monitor or opening their ELITE display controller software. Currently, the ELITE Ally peripheral is only compatible with select ViewSonic ELITE gaming monitors.



Availability



The XG270QG and XG270 are available to purchase worldwide. The XG270QC launches worldwide in March, 2020. The XG550 is scheduled to launch Q4, 2020.

The ELITE Display Controller beta version is available to download here, with the final version available to download February, 2020.



For further news and information about ViewSonic ELITE, visit www.viewsonic.com/elite/



END



Notes to Editors:



About ViewSonic



Founded in California USA in 1987, for over 30 years ViewSonic has been a leading global provider of visual solutions. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic has continuously helped people “See the Difference” with a portfolio of products including Monitors, Commercial Displays, ViewBoard Interactive Flat Panels, Touch Displays and Projectors combined with class leading Software and Services including our innovative hybrid cloud myViewBoard Ecosystem for Digital WhiteBoards for everyone, everywhere.



To find out more about ViewSonic, visit: www.viewsonic.com



Media contact:

Liam Andrews

liam@xl-comms.com

07552236724