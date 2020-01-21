ViewSonic, a leading global provider of visual solutions, today unveils its iF Design Award-winning VX85 series monitors. Designed to optimize home entertainment and home studio experiences, the VX85 monitors deliver a broad spectrum of ergonomic and technological attributes.



The VX85 series comes in two sizes, 24-inch and 27-inch, and boasts an innovative circular ringed design to enable convenient rotational tilt/swivel display adjustment and practical cable management. Its sleek, ultra-thin bezel and borderless design, as well as blue light filter ensure absolute comfort level regardless of environment.



“ViewSonic’s 30-year track record in designing and producing award-winning and innovative visual products and services is our most valuable asset because it allows us to deliver superior solutions capable of inspiring our customers when they work, learn and enjoy captivating visual content,” said Oscar Lin, Director of Monitor BU at ViewSonic.



“The clever and subtle design of our new VX85 series monitor, winner of the prestigious iF Design Award, echoes that stance as it perfectly adapts to the viewers’ comfort preferences, thus, enabling an environment in which they can fully relish their visual experience.”



iF Design Award-Winning Aesthetic & Practical Design



The creative circular ringed design of ViewSonic’s new VX85 monitor enables, not only a highly adaptable tilt of -5 ⷪ /+20 ⷪ and a swivel of up to 30 ⷪ for a pleasant visual experience at home, but also a life without cable clutter. The ultra-thin bezel of its IPS display panel provides a classy, borderless feel. Users with a strong artistic sense will find its invisible VESA mount as well as its aesthetic black and silver matte colour casing quite valuable for home decoration considerations.



The design excellence of the VX85 has been recognised with the world-class iF Design Award for its “shared entertainment” experience in a wide range of visual applications. The monitor’s elegant oblong, hairline-textured base that functions as a cable grommet was highlighted as an excellent design feature. The VX85 also showcases the strong image quality and brightness uniformity from any vantage point.



Delightful Functionality and Ease-of-Use



Consumers will enjoy the utility derived from the USB-C port of ViewSonic’s new VX85 series monitor as audio, video and 60W power converge seamlessly while compatibility with a plethora of laptops, tablets, smartphones and PCs is ensured. The monitor also offers HDMI, and VGA ports (VX2485) and DP ports (VX2785) for enhanced convenience and versatility. The brilliantly designed “pizza box” packaging and 4-step tool-less assembly allow for a swift and effortless setup at home.



Vision Comfort and Quality



A cosy home visual entertainment experience requires the highest standards of eye comfort and imaging excellence, especially for content that entails prolonged viewing periods and visual sharing, such as gaming, movies, series, and work projects. The newly launched VX85 monitor builds that ideal environment with its embedded TUV-certified Blue Light Filter and Flicker Free technology. Last but not least, superior image quality is also enabled by its SuperClear® IPS panel technology, which guarantees consistent brightness and crisp images regardless of the viewers’ vantage points.



About ViewSonic

Founded in California USA in 1987, for over 30 years ViewSonic has been a leading global provider of visual solutions. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic has continuously helped people “See the Difference” with a portfolio of products including Monitors, Commercial Displays, ViewBoard Interactive Flat Panels, Touch Displays and Projectors combined with class leading Software and Services including our innovative hybrid cloud myViewBoard Ecosystem for Digital WhiteBoards for everyone, everywhere.



To find out more about ViewSonic, visit viewsonic.com.



