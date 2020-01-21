ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, today announces the all-new 24-inch front-facing teaching platform ViewBoard Mini IFP2410.



By connecting existing projectors to the ViewBoard Mini, even more schools will be able to build an innovative learning environment, transforming classrooms from unidirectional teaching environments into smart and interactive settings. Furthermore, when using the ViewBoard Mini with ViewSonic’s M-series portable projectors, educators can create an innovative classroom wherever needed. To assist schools in building technology-friendly learning environments, ViewSonic provides comprehensive education technology (EdTech) solutions that integrate hardware and software and tap into a broader ecosystem.



“Digital technology has completely transformed teaching at schools from unidirectional knowledge transmission to a two-way communicative approach. Equipping classrooms with interactive displays has become a clear trend,” said Brian Wei, Director of Commercial Displays & Solutions at ViewSonic Europe.



“However, many schools, despite a desire to upgrade to such digital whiteboards, also have to take into consideration that existing projectors may not yet have reached their scheduled replacement date. The ViewBoard Mini is designed to accommodate demand among such schools, allowing teachers to use its touchscreen to operate features similar to an interactive display and project content on a screen with the existing projector. Schools can thereby upgrade their classrooms without having to replace existing equipment.”



The ViewBoard Mini is a front-facing interactive teaching platform boasting a 24” display with a 10-point projected capacitive (PCAP) touchscreen that can turn a lectern into a collaborative hub for interactive teaching. Teachers can operate digital whiteboard features on the touchscreen and utilise HDMI to connect to projectors or wirelessly connect through ViewBoard Cast to project content on a screen, which offers greater flexibility and fewer restrictions in terms of range. The ViewBoard Mini also comes with the built-in complimentary digital whiteboard software myViewBoard, which allows teachers to draw, write, edit, and annotate directly on the screen. Moreover, features like screen recording, file converting, and QR code sharing are also available to help teachers keep records of their classes.



In addition to being used in combination with fixed projectors in classrooms, ViewBoard Mini, with its compact size and excellent portability, can also be deployed with portable projectors to build mobile interactive learning environment. As a great companion to ViewBoard Mini, ViewSonic’s M-series portable projectors support wireless projection, and the most compact models weigh less than 1 kg. No longer restricted to traditional classrooms, users have the flexibility to create an advanced learning environment anytime and anywhere.



ViewSonic’s EdTech solutions, which are built on the ViewBoard interactive displays and integrate myViewBoard complimentary digital whiteboard software, offer excellent assistance and collaboration features to teachers, allowing them to effectively prepare for lessons, deliver presentations, and improve students’ interaction and participation. Complementing the existing 55”, 65”, 75”, and 86” ViewBoard models, the newest 24” ViewBoard Mini makes the product lineup even more complete and lets teachers easily use the myViewBoard software platform and join its ecosystem.



- ENDS -



Notes to Editors:



About ViewSonic:



Founded in California USA in 1987, for over 30 years ViewSonic has been a leading global provider of visual solutions. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic has continuously helped people “See the Difference” with a portfolio of products including Monitors, Commercial Displays, ViewBoard Interactive Flat Panels, Touch Displays and Projectors combined with class leading Software and Services including our innovative hybrid cloud myViewBoard Ecosystem for Digital WhiteBoards for everyone, everywhere.



To find out more about ViewSonic, visit viewsonic.com.



For media enquiries, please contact:

Liam Andrews

Liam@xl-comms.com

07552236724