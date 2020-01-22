January 2020, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has appointed Tom Filce in the role of Interim Head of Security. Tom has previously led the ‘Security Strategic Accounts’ team and has worked closely with the larger Mayflex security customers, providing a bespoke account management service for each of them.



Tom has worked for Mayflex in a variety of sales related roles since 2000. He has an excellent understanding of the security, infrastructure and networking marketplace having dealt with all areas of the business in his 19 years on board with the company.



Ross McLetchie, Sales Director at Mayflex commented, “Many congratulations to Tom on his successful application for this role. He demonstrates excellent business acumen daily, looking after our strategic accounts, is a well-respected member of the business and is extremely popular amongst his colleagues in the security sales team.”



Ross continues, “This role is an interim role, due to Mayflex wanting to recruit from within the existing sales team. We recognise that some of the key management skills needed for this role may not yet be fully developed. At Mayflex we believe in creating a culture of learning and engagement, where employees are encouraged and given the tools to learn, develop and challenge themselves. The role will be Interim for 6 months and upon a successful completion, the position will become permanent from the 1st of June 2020.”



Finally, Ross comments, “Both myself and Tom share the same ambition to grow the Mayflex Security Division and I’m confident that Tom can manage and motivate his team to deliver these growth expectations. I’m looking forward to working closely with him, in his new role.”



For further details on the full range of security products distributed by visit the Mayflex website.



Further Information:

Lisa O’Connell

Marketing Communications Executive

Mayflex

Tel: +44 (0) 121 326 2259

Email: lisao@mayflex.com

Web: www.mayflex.com