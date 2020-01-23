With the acquisition the company has grown by one third and staff numbers are expected to double this year

Global award-winning baby swimwear brand Splash About International Ltd, today announced its acquisition of leading British swim products wholesaler Swimrite Supplies Ltd (SRS Leisure). The deal, which sees SRS rebranded as Get Soaked, will now position Splash About as the supplier of choice for consumer-led swimming products in over 1,000 municipal pools, leisure centres and holiday parks across the UK.



“SRS Leisure is an established, well respected brand within the swim-leisure sector. Their product range complements and integrates perfectly with Splash About,” comments Bernadette Spofforth Managing Director of Splash About International Ltd.



“This acquisition puts us in a strong position, allowing us to better penetrate the swim-leisure market; not only because of the extensive product range – from infant to adult - but also because of the value we can offer along with an efficient delivery service. This is because in conjunction with the acquisition we have invested heavily in a new 17,000 sq ft state-of-the-art warehouse and logistics facility at our headquarters in Lincolnshire.” Spofforth continued.



“With the acquisition the company has grown by one third and staff numbers are expected to double this year. We anticipate continued strong economic growth in 2020 as we are perfectly positioned to serve both our UK and global customer base.”



Together Get Soaked and Splash About provide an extensive range of consumer-led swimming products to the leisure industry; from innovative swim toys, inflatables and learn-to-swim aids,

to specialist baby swimwear, child and adult swimwear, goggles and swim accessories.



Privately owned, Birmingham based SRS Leisure has relocated to Splash About’s head office in north east Lincolnshire, where its experienced sales team has now been integrated into the business.



Splash About has been at the forefront of designing and developing some of the most advanced swimwear and learn-to-swim products for babies and young children for almost 20 years. Its multi award-winning products include the Happy Nappy, the UK’s best-selling reusable swim-school approved swim nappy, the BabyWrap – an open flat baby wetsuit for easy dressing and the Go Splash Swim Vest a compact, lightweight learn-to-swim jacket that packs flat in your holiday suitcase.



