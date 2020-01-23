Evergreen Garden Care, which encompasses leading garden care brands such as Miracle-Gro®, Levington, Roundup and Tomorite, is delighted to announce it has appointed one of the UK’s most prominent Chartered Horticulturalist and TV broadcasters, David Domoney, as its brand ambassador.



The partnership will see David produce a wide range of stimulating content to motivate and support all gardeners to have successful gardening experiences and help unlock the love of the garden for all to enjoy. The content will span insightful blogs, videos and promoting a variety of inspiring horticultural activities such as how to grow your best garden, growing in any space, gardening to support the environment, and gardening for better health and wellbeing.



Mark Portman, Managing Director for Evergreen Garden Care (owner of the Miracle-Gro brand), said: “both David and Evergreen share a common mutual desire to drive participation in gardening through de-mystifying it, making it accessible and easy for all to achieve successful growing results - as well as highlighting the multiple health and wellbeing benefits of gardening. With David’s wealth of expertise and role as a key influencer with the British public alongside Evergreen’s high-quality garden care products, we know this is a winning partnership.” Mark added “as part of David’s ambassador role he will help us to launch our leading initiatives for 2020 including the launch of Miracle-Gro Performance Organics, the first-ever 100% organic range of plant food, lawn food and compost range that performs as good as synthetic products which are available now.”



David Domoney said, “I am delighted to be working with Evergreen. Many of their brands I have been using myself in my own garden for years. The performance of everyone’s garden always benefits from the use of good garden care products and the Evergreen brands cater for all. Over the year I will be motivating the nation to experience the love of the garden and the many positive things it can do to make us happier and healthier.”



David Domoney is a seasoned gardening television presenter and currently presents for ITV’s ‘Love your Garden’ and is also the gardening presenter for ITV’s ‘This Morning’. David writes a gardening column for every issue of both The Sunday Mirror and Grow Your Own magazine. He is a winner of 30 RHS Medals with two Best in Show category trophies and the Prince Edward Award for Horticulture Excellence. David is also known for pioneering the Young Gardeners of The Year competition, in association with the Prince’s Foundation. Cultivation Street sponsored by Miracle-Gro is a community and school gardening campagn that provides help and advice to schools and community gardens up and down the country founded by David Domoney. New for 2019, David launched Illumination Street; the sister campaign for brightening up Britain’s streets at Christmas.

Miracle-Gro is UK’s No. 1 garden care brand, with a wide portfolio of gardening products to support all gardeners in their journey to create a green oasis for all to enjoy whatever the occasion. Miracle-Gro has a long history of Miracle-Gro has a wide assortment of high quality easy to use products that help to grow healthy plants, vegetables and lawns. Miracle-Gro’s plant food, compost and lawn care products are widely available across UK garden centres, DIY and grocery stores. In 2020 Miracle-Gro will introduce a Performance Organics range - breakthrough innovation and an industry first. A full range of organic growing products that are as good as synthetic based products, in sustainable packaging, helping all gardeners to get great results organically with no compromise on results. Performance Organics will offer an organic range in plant food, compost and lawns. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @lovethegarden

