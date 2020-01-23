Highly optimised Life Science solutions, available from BIOS IT, deliver both time and cost-saving benefits

BIOS IT will bring its wealth of experience in high performance solutions for genomics and life sciences to the Festival of Genomics conference in London, on January 29th-30th.



As the largest genomics event in the UK and the fastest growing genomics event in the world, the Festival empowers people from drug development, healthcare, patient and academic organisations to define the future of genomics in healthcare and disease discovery.



The convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High Performance Computing (HPC) has been a driv­ing factor of broader adoption of HPC by a wide va­riety of industries including life sciences. This paradigm shift is a result of both computing power advancements, through prod­ucts like GPUs and FPGAs, and more data being generated, stored and analysed than ever before.



BIOS IT will showcase its range of optimised HPC, AI and Cloud solutions that can accelerate time to discovery for genomics workloads, including Gene Genie, NVIDIA DGX and vScaler Cloud.



Gene Genie is an end-to-end ecosystem for Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancement in the healthcare industry. The solution combines leading GPU accelerator technology and intuitive scale-out storage in one platform for the analysis of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and medical image data. Gene Genie integrates and optimizes widely used genomics pipelines and Medical Image Computing (MIC) applications into one easy to use environment for secondary and tertiary analysis.



Increasingly complex AI workloads demand unprecedented levels of compute. NVIDIA DGX-2 is the world’s first 2 peta­FLOPS system, packing the power of 16 of the world’s most advanced GPUs. NVIDIA® Tesla® GPUs are powered by Tensor Cores, a revolutionary technology that delivers ground-breaking AI performance. With hundreds of Tensor Cores operating in parallel in a single NVIDIA GPU, the DGX-2 enables massive increases in throughput and efficiency.



vScaler is a feature-rich private cloud environment that can orchestrate shared HPC resources, enabling research groups to maximise the tools available to researchers while simultaneously driving down infrastructure operating costs. Through migration services, application containerisation and extensive user support, vScaler can well-equip life science organisations to become the game-changers of medical research.



Ian Mellett, General Manager at BIOS IT comments “Highly optimised Life Science solutions, available from BIOS IT, deliver both time and cost-saving benefits, reducing time to discovery and total cost of ownership for genomics research teams. Having successfully deployed high-performance compute, storage and services to a number of leading genomics houses in the UK, the team at BIOS IT is well-versed in streamlining infrastructure requirements for Life Science research teams.”



To find out more, visit BIOS IT on booth #39 at the event. Not attending? Request a callback from a member of the team for more information on our range of solutions.