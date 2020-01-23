We have designed our risk workshops to provide attendees with a comprehensive plan to deploy and manage effective risk management strategies

Successful ‘Risk Management by Design’ Workshops series confirmed for Los Angeles, Washington DC and New York, to be led by Michael Rasmussen, ‘Father of GRC’



Maidenhead, Berks - Sword GRC has released dates for its Risk Management Workshops Tour of North America, part of the series ‘Risk Management by Design’ being held in the US and UK in 2020. The details and venues have been confirmed for the three US events, with the first being held on March 12, 2020, 9am-4pm, at the iconic Viceroy L’Ermitage Hotel, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. Further dates have been confirmed for Tuesday 17 March 2020, at the Four Seasons Hotel, Washington DC and on Thursday 19 March, being held in the iconic One World Trade Center Building in New York. Led by Michael Rasmussen, the GRC Pundit at GRC 20/20 Research, the workshops include a detailed outline of effective risk management strategies, technologies and practices, with the aim that participants will be able to apply their learnings to their own organizations.



The popular full-day events will comprise lectures, peer collaboration and workshop tasks, ending with drinks and canapes, when delegates will have the chance to network with fellow industry peers. Michael Rasmussen is an internationally recognized pundit on governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC), with 25 years of experience. A sought-after keynote speaker, author, and advisor, he is noted as the ‘Father of GRC’ — being the first to define and model the GRC market in February 2002 while at Forrester Research, Inc.



The workshop agendas have been designed to provide delegates with a blueprint to understand risk in a company context, learn how to define a risk management information architecture and identify the technology needed to implement risk management strategies in their own organizations. It will also help delegates to identify roles and integrate risk management processes with the company’s departmental structure and business goals.



Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword GRC said; “New regulations, globalization and distributed operations with complex supply chains are all increasing the risk for organizations today. To address these challenges they need a framework for risk management to be an integrated part of their strategy and operations.



“We have designed our risk workshops to provide attendees with a comprehensive plan to deploy and manage effective risk management strategies, through a combination of expert knowledge, best practice and peer learning. Feedback from these popular workshops is that attendees have found them to be both informative and practical, inspiring and helping them to deploy effective risk management in their own organizations.”



All of the events are being held in iconic, landmark buildings, selected for their unique setting and status, to complement the day’s agenda.

About Sword GRC

Sword GRC provides an award-winning platform for Governance, Risk and Compliance, made up of best-of-breed solutions that address the requirements of all enterprise market sectors. With a long and distinguished heritage, Sword GRC brings together a suite of complementary products in the GRC space available either as a cloud solution or standalone on-premises installations.



With a strong focus on driving fast time to value, and harnessing the latest technologies, Sword GRC delivers a versatile range of solutions that support better business decisions through a single view of risk to support enterprise-wide risk-based compliance. The Sword GRC product set covers Risk, Audit, Compliance, Policy Management and Incident Management



Sword GRC has offices in the UK, USA, Malaysia and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.



For more information please visit: Sword GRC





