PCI Pal®, the global provider of secure payment solutions, has been presented with an award at the PCI 2020 Awards for Excellence for the work it has done in safeguarding telephone-based card payments for national and international organisations.



PCI Pal’s globally-accessible cloud platform was recognised for empowering organisations to take Cardholder Not Present payments securely without bringing their environments into scope of the PCI DSS.



The awards recognise and honour the industry’s most outstanding examples of best practice in payment security and PCI DSS projects and implementations. Each award is presented for a real-life PCI DSS project, which in this case was for the work PCI Pal has completed for insurance specialist, The Verex Group.



The case study demonstrated how, with PCI Pal’s Agent Assist, The Verex Group has reduced its call drop-out rates when telephone payments are being transacted from around 30% to just 2%. In addition, payments are now handled faster with less margin for error, with average call duration shortening by around 1.5 minutes each as a result.



Geoff Forsyth, CISO for PCI Pal said: “What a fantastic way to start the year. Our globally accessible cloud platform empowers organisations to take payments securely without bringing the environments in the scope of PCI DSS and other relevant data security rules and regulations; we are delighted to have been recognised for our work by the PCI Awards of Excellence judges.”



Added Tom Bowen, Senior Database Architect, Verex: “The process of buying a policy is now easier; the process is much more refined and so customers are less likely to drop out. For our agents, our call times have improved which is a big measurement for us. Ultimately, our agents prefer it, our customers prefer it and we are seeing a big jump in efficiencies all round.”



