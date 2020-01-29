(The “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags are NOT affiliated in any way with the OSCARS® or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. A.M.P.A.S. does not award, sponsor, endorse or provide these Gift Bags. Neither the Academy nor Distinctive Assets wants there to be any association in the media between the “Everyone Wins” Gift Bags and the OSCARS® or the Academy.”)



2020 “EVERYONE WINS” NOMINEE GIFT BAG PRESS RELEASE



Drawing Down the Moon is in the bag!



Britain’s “oldest and best known personal introductions agency” (Daily Telegraph, February 2019*), Drawing Down the Moon has been selected for the internationally-acclaimed 2020 “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bag which is independently given to select Academy Award nominees.



The multi-award winning Matchmaking Agency is offering its unique, bespoke service for any lucky singles amongst the winners and nominees. They will receive an International Membership valued at 20,000 US dollars (15,000 GBP).





Gillian McCallum, CEO and Chief Matchmaker said, “It may seem counterintuitive to offer a matchmaking service to Hollywood stars – but when you live in the glare of a spotlight it’s notoriously hard to meet new people.



Sharon Stone recently said she’d been using the dating app Bumble and was blocked by the service, because they didn’t believe it was the real her. This shows what we already know in the matchmaking world, that even the most glamorous and eligible people on the planet can benefit from assistance in finding love.”



McCallum added, “At Drawing Down the Moon we act as head hunters, mentors and confidantes, drawing on 35 years of expertise and discretion to make lasting introductions. Three quarters of the people who come to us are recommended by satisfied customers.”



Drawing Down the Moon is a London based matchmaking agency with clients based both sides of the Atlantic – Making Love Happen since 1984.



Finalist Best Matchmaker 2020, International iDate Dating Awards

Best Matchmaker 2019, International iDate Dating Awards

Best Matchmaker 2018, International iDate Dating Awards

Best Matchmaker 2017, International iDate Dating Awards

Best Dating Coach 2016, International iDate Dating Awards



