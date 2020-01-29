British lingerie and fitness brand, Pour Moi, announces the launch of vibrant colour, high-fashion print leggings to complement its popular range of sports bras, just in time for the season of fitness resolutions. Launching in February 2020, luxurious new legging ranges are set to kit gym-goers out from head to toe.



Known for its size inclusivity, Pour Moi’s new leggings will range from 8 to 22, while the sports bras are available in sizes up to a J-cup and a 44 back, having been rigorously tested by active women with a bigger bust to ensure ultimate comfort and hold.



Popular supportive sports bras now available in amazing new colours



Pour Moi’s supportive Energy Underwired Lightly Padded Sports Bra, with its stylish racer back option, can now be found in cool black and aqua, or warming berry and coral. The Energy Underwired Lightly Padded Convertible Sports Bra is now available in zesty black and lime or the beautiful abstract floral patterned print. All bras are priced at £28.



Pour Moi’s first sports bra collection launched in 2017, proving to be a huge hit with consumers. While some sports bras have a reputation for constricting larger chests and creating the squashed-together look known as ‘uniboob’, Pour Moi’s sports bras are dramatically different.



Featuring the full-support needed to minimise the bounce, Pour Moi’s bra ranges have light padding to smooth and eliminate nipple show-through and underwire for lift and breast separation, making women feel comfortable in the knowledge they look good and feel supported while working out.



Matching sports bra and legging sets, landing in February



Finding the ultimate level of support in a bra but with matching leggings is a bit like looking for the holy grail, but in February 2020 the search may well be over. Featuring a super-soft fabric and flattering high-waisted style, the new Pour Moi leggings also come with a clever hidden pocket for keys and a side mesh pocket for phones.

Made of sweat-wicking fabric and with stylish mesh inserts, each one will have a matching sports bra in the same vibrant print.



Priced at £30 - £32 and available up to a size 22, the new luxury leggings will feature everything women need to look their best and feel confident.



