Award winning Channel Marketing agency, Sherpa, have been listed as a top 50 agency in the 2020 B2B Benchmarking Report. The tech specialists, who are the only Channel Marketing Agency featured in the top 50, have also been highlighted as the 7th fast growing agency in the report.



Climbing twenty seven places from the 2019 Benchmarking Report, Sherpa highlights the value of providing specialist support through the Channel to vendors, resellers and distributors alike.



“2019 has been a great year for Sherpa” states CEO, Tom Perry, “and starting 2020 as the seventh fastest growing agency in the B2B landscape is testament to the hard work the team have been putting in.



“Our pedigree as a specialist Channel Agency has been recognised by a large number of tech Vendors looking to transform their Channel Marketing. The ever increasing complexity of the Channel landscape requires specialist expertise and guidance, which we, as the only Channel focused Agency in the B2B top 50, are extremely well placed to provide.



“As we embark upon a year of global expansion via acquisition and joint ventures this is a fantastic base from which to continue to grow in 2020.”



Head of Marketing, Lois Dixon, says “an increased number of Vendors we come across, are wanting to get more out of their Channel and this has given us a great opportunity to demonstrate that we are more than just a marketing agency. The Channel is extremely diverse and there is a need for more than marketing support; Vendors are looking for help with strategy, planning, partner education, enablement, measurement and growth. The Channel space is in desperate need of transformation and Sherpa is certainly leading the way with this, highlighted by our recent B2B Channel Initiative award and the current B2B league tables.”



Headline: Sherpa listed as UK’s top Channel Marketing Agency