Following the publication of the Migration Advisory Committee’s (MAC) recommendations for a new points-based immigration system to be implemented from January 2021, APSCo has voiced support for changes to the Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) route which would allow for skilled workers to come to the UK without a permanent job offer.



Commenting on the announcement, Tania Bowers, General Counsel at APSCo, said:



“APSCo welcomes MAC’s admission that, in its current iteration, the Exceptional Talent route ‘does not work well’ and is ‘failing to meet all its objectives’ and we are encouraged by its recommendation that a points based system will allow the government to attract professionals through this route who may not be eligible to work in Britain otherwise.



“Indeed, in our own manifesto, we called for a dedicated visa route as part of the future skills-based immigration system, through which highly skilled contractors from overseas can come to the UK and support British businesses. We need a system which is sufficiently flexible to enable those without a permanent job offer to live and work in the UK – and this suggestion could well provide the solution to that challenge. APSCo is currently feeding into an All Party Parliamentary Group on Migration where we have emphasised this point, and we await the government’s response to MAC’s recommendation with interest.”



