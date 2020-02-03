Chambers of Steven Kay QC

9 Bedford Row

London WC1R 4AZ



Low Cost Access to Justice



London 3rd February 2020 - Gary Summers, a UK barrister at 9 Bedford Row chambers, has launched his Resolution practice model promoting low cost access to justice in the Commercial Court.



His pioneering ‘Resolution’ practice model promotes low cost access to justice in Commercial Court/Chancery Division cases where million-pound cost budgets have become entry barriers to litigants.



The service is affordable because clients instruct counsel directly without going through a solicitor and pay fees on easy monthly terms by a retainer spread over the life of the case. The Resolution direct access model means that hourly rates can be up to half those charged by a typical City/West End law firm.



The model replicates two pilot cases undertaken by Gary in 2019 and aims to promote access to justice using Counsel’s license to litigate and ensure clients are immediately fast tracked to specialist counsel (including Queens Counsel) in the area of dispute and that experts are instructed at an early stage, so that the merits of a claim may be properly assessed and critically evaluated.



Clients are encouraged to enter Alternative Dispute Resolution after the exchange of pre-action protocol letters and ‘disclosure pilot’ disclosure and if the case proceeds to a trial, participate heavily in the disclosure process under Gary’s direction to cut costs. Paralegal resources are brought into the case on a needs must basis.



The Resolution model has already been well received and one client has commented as follows:



“In 2019, I instructed Mr Gary Summers to work on a highly complex Commercial case, heard at the High Court, London, Chancery Division.

I was always fully consulted and in control of the process, Gary acted with commercial integrity and the financials were fully transparent. I was kept informed of and decided on all expenditure. The whole service was very cost effective.



He completely understood the mental, and at times physical, strain of the whole process and of a legal system totally alien to a layperson. His support was unwavering throughout and he was available to respond to my questions and concerns at all times. I always felt that my well-being was at the heart of their entire service.”



Gary Summers is a respected UK barrister with more than 38 years’ experience. He focuses mainly on private prosecutions, dispute resolution, financial investigations and mediation and crisis management - and has other specialisms in medical and criminal defence.

https://www.9bedfordrow.co.uk/our-team/barristers/gary-summe...



9 Bedford Row is recognised as a leading chambers in the UK and Internationally https://www.9bedfordrow.co.uk/

For further details of the Resolution model please contact Mark Cornell (Director of Business Development) on 0207 489 2887 or email mark.cornell@9bedfordrow.co.uk

Regulated by the Bar Standards Board



Ends