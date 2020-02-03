Salt Recruitment Group (UK), a global leader in digital recruitment, has part-acquired Recruit Digital (SA) to form “Salt South Africa”, becoming the firm’s 10th office globally.



Salt specialises in digital roles with a specific focus on creative, marketing, sales and technology, and currently has 9 offices and 230 staff working with a diverse client base from blue chips and household names to fast-growing start-ups and scale ups.



This marks a significant growth since Salt’s inception six years ago when the company had only one office in London. The business opened in Sydney in 2014, followed by New York and Dubai in 2015, then merged with Salt Recruitment in New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia, forming the global recruitment group. In 2019, Salt acquired APAC-based specialist digital, tech, media, and sales firm, Xpand, in order to further increase its global talent services, which added a new office in Melbourne.



Elliot Dell, CEO, comments: “Our vision is to create futures for our customers globally and to deliver this we intend to have offices all over the world, with Africa being the obvious next step. Having considered the best alignment of cultures and client base, South Africa was the natural choice. Recruit Digital stood out amongst the competition; the founder Alex Martin is a great leader, he has built a fantastic brand with strong hiring and onboarding processes, and we are truly excited to see our businesses come together”.



“Salt’s growth strategy is based on organic development as well as acquisition. We are continuously interested in exploring opportunities with other businesses in the digital recruitment space and are looking to add digital recruitment hubs around the globe.”



Alex Martin, founder and MD of Recruit Digital comments:



“I’m delighted to have completed the merger into the Salt business. Having grown Recruit Digital consistently over the past eight years, the next step for us was always to globalise. We were seeking to expand to new markets and grow international reach for digital talent, and with Salt’s plan to launch an Africa division the timing and synergy are perfect. Salt has an amazing global footprint, a strong brand and some of the world’s leading blue-chip clients, many of whom have an African presence. Elliot and I have closely aligned values and vision which will make a great partnership going forward. I’m proud of my team for helping me reach this milestone, and we’re all excited to build the Salt Africa business and continue to offer a best in industry service to our existing clients.”





About Salt



Salt is a global, award-winning digital recruitment agency, connecting people and businesses within Creative, Marketing, Sales, and Technology.

230 consultants are “Creating Futures” around the world and change the lives of 1000s of people each year by helping them to start new roles in some of the most exciting startups, scale ups, agencies or large global powerhouses. Salt covers permanent as well as contract roles and have offices in Auckland, Cape Town, Dubai, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Melbourne, New York, Singapore, and Sydney.



Salt’s services range from single hires to covering complete outsourcing solutions involving business change. By partnering with their clients, Salt consultants find and place not only the best individual talent but also produce the most impressive and exciting digital teams across the globe.

In New Zealand, Salt’s market coverage extends to Accounting & Finance, Business Support & Operations, and Supply Chain & Logistics.





About Recruit Digital



Recruit Digital opened its doors in 2012 after the Founder Alex Martin, saw a gap in the South African market for a fresh and switched on recruitment agency to cater for the growing digital economy.

The business has grown organically covering Technology, Marketing and Creative sectors, acquiring the best industry talent for a growing client base, including rapid scale start-ups, consultancies corporates embracing digital transformation and leading multinational businesses.



RD has its Head Office based in Cape Town and representation in Johannesburg. A growing team of 17 marketplace expert recruiters, fueled by a leading graduate hiring policy and highly experienced leadership team have built a reputable business with a strong recruitment brand.



With this proven track record of maintaining a close relationship with some of the most influential professionals and companies in the digital sector, Recruit Digital has positioned itself as the leading digital recruitment agency in South Africa.



- Ends –