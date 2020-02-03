EXPERTS TEAM UP TO LAUNCH WORLD'S FIRST INTERNET SAFETY SUPPORT COMMUNITY, REVOLUTIONISING HOW FAMILIES USE TECHNOLOGY



LONDON, Feb. 3 2020 - A team of cyber security and internet safety experts have launched the world’s first online membership service, designed to help parents protect their families from threats like cyber bullying, sextortion, social media hijacking, online grooming, fraud, email hacking and identity theft.



Founder, 32-year-old cyber security expert Jonny Pelter, is building a team of industry experts in internet safety to support members in the online community. For example, Elizabeth Milovidov, is onboard bringing with her a legal background in child online protection, digital citizenship and digital parenting.



Similar to the cost of one coffee per month, parents will be able to assess what protection their family needs, then receive expert guidance on how to get their protection in place, via video tutorials, instruction manuals and podcasts. They can also ask questions and receive personal support direct from industry experts via the online discussion forum, monthly Q&A webinars or 1-to-1 coaching calls. Frustrated by the lack of quality and affordable support available to everyday families, founder of Simple Cyber Life Jonny Pelter, said:



“The current way of supporting parents with a once-per-year school talk is ineffective. These talks bombard them with alarming stories of everything that can go wrong and there is no support for them after they leave. They return home with more questions than answers. Paralysed by the complexity of it all, it results in them implementing no protection at all. Instead, we’re creating a network of like-minded parents and internet safety experts that parents can tap into, to get the support they need. For only £3.99 per month, parents will have direct access to experts, delivered to them at home, whenever they need it - like having their own personal trainer, just for internet safety.”



A report by Accenture Security indicates that the UK has the largest increase in cyber crime year-over-year (31%) in the world, costs increased to $11.5 million at last count (2018)

The European Commission found that 51% of European citizens feel not at all or not well informed about cyber threats (source)

Cyber crime breaches are anticipated to increase nearly 70% by 2024 (a Juniper Research report indicates that the costs of cyber crime will show an average annual growth of 11%)

A recent study of 2.6 million children by Bark in their Children & Teen Cyber Report found that 70% of teens experienced cyberbullying (2018).

