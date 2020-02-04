Following industry data revealing that four in five (89%) of PR and communications practitioners struggle with their mental wellbeing* and that a quarter have taken absence from work due to stress, anxiety or depression**, Access Intelligence is launching accesswellbeing, a monthly free one-hour yoga class for the industry. Starting on Monday 10 February, accesswellbeing hopes to inspire PR and communications professionals to take action to improve their health.



The Access Intelligence Group works with more than 3,500 organisations globally and is committed to supporting the growth of the industry – including by supporting wellbeing. The Group includes Vuelio, the platform that helps organisations to make their stories matter; ResponseSource, the network connecting journalists and influencers to the resources they need; and Pulsar, the audience intelligence and social listening platform.



Natalie Orringe, Chief Marketing Officer of Access Intelligence, commented: ‘Mental health is a significant issue with impact on every aspect of our industry – from the battle for talent to creativity and productivity. We all have a part to play in enabling our teams to keep healthy which is why we've launched accesswellbeing offering free monthly yoga classes for those in PR or communications. Our hope is that we’re part of inspiring positive change that starts with encouraging people to take action to be healthier.’



The accesswellbeing initiative follows the expansion of the Access Intelligence Group with its acquisition of Pulsar and move to a purpose-built new office in Farringdon last year. For more information or to sign up to the first free one-hour class: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/accesswellbeing-yoga-for-comm...

*CIPR’s State of the Profession survey 2019

** PRCA and Opinium’s Opening the Conversation: Mental Wellbeing in Public Relations



