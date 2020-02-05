Of course everyone needs a functional microwave in their kitchen but most people are now looking for a piece of kit that complements their interior and the brand new Russell Hobbs Scandi range certainly deliver both style and functionality.



The Russell Hobbs Scandi Compact Microwave Collection features two colourways; white and grey with styling inspired by the clean lines and natural textures synonymous with Scandinavian design. Wood effect accents set against the muted colours are the perfect match for any kitchen. The compact design of the microwave also makes the appliance suitable for even the smallest of kitchens. The collection includes both manual and digital models.



The 700W digital microwave is simple and easy to use with a 17 litre internal volume and fits a 10 inch dinner plate (26.5cm). It features eight auto-cook functions to enhance the simple microwave and defrost options. The pre-set cooking functions allow you to cook anything from popcorn to pizza and even fish – the Scandinavian styling may inspire a whole new cooking repertoire. There is also a defrost setting allowing you to cook food straight from the freezer.



Experts in appliances, Russell Hobbs understand that some dishes require cooking using different programmes so the microwave also includes a multi-sequence function for added convenience.



A 700W Manual Microwave is also available in both white and grey with five microwave power levels and a defrost setting. The mirror finish door and wooden handle and dials add the pared back Scandi styling.



The 700W Manual Microwave is priced at around GBP74.99 and the 700W Digital Microwave is priced at around GBP79.99. Available from Amazon, JD Williams and Freemans.



About Russell Hobbs

From kettles and toasters through to microwaves and garment care, Russell Hobbs use their passion and knowledge of the consumer to design things better. Russell Hobbs have been stylishly making life easier for people since 1952.