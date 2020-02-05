Crabbie’s has unveiled two new special edition Scottish Rugby gins ahead of the Guinness Six Nations and named them after two former Scotland internationalists.



The gins are branded ‘Jack Crabbie’ and ‘George Crabbie’ after founder John Crabbie’s grandsons who both played for Scotland in the early 1900’s.

Jack Crabbie even scored the winning try in the 1904 Calcutta Cup match at Inverleith in Edinburgh, the location of the first ever rugby international, contested by Scotland and England in 1871.



The Leith based distiller signed a three-year renewal sponsorship with Scottish Rugby and Edinburgh Rugby last summer and sees the partnership as a way to highlight its local investment and historic links to both rugby and the city.



Managing Director of Crabbie’s, David Brown says of the sponsorship: “It’s an absolute pleasure and delight to be involved with Scottish Rugby in this exciting new venture. It’s a sport that brings people together and we believe our new Jack and George Crabbie Scottish Rugby Gins will connect fans in the same way. I can’t wait to see the crowd cheering the team on with a Crabbie’s Gin in hand.”



Toni Blackhurst, Head of Group Marketing & Sponsorship for Scottish Rugby said: “Crabbie’s are a great partner of Scottish Rugby and we are delighted to be launching two fantastic new gins with them, fondly named after two Scotland capped players; George Crabbie and Jack Crabbie. It’s fantastic to see the heritage of the two brands coming together. I am certain the new gins will be a real hit with our fans who can purchase a bottle to enjoy at home.”



The Special Edition Scottish Rugby Gins are based on Crabbie’s 1837 Gin discovered in John Crabbie’s authentic recipe book dating back over 180 years! The 1837 recipe with raspberry and ginger, the ‘Jack Crabbie’ Gin is a vibrant, fruity pink gin with a delicate pink hue while it’s teammate ‘George Crabbie’ is a citrus forward London dry gin which uses orange and lemon peel for a fresh zesty flavour balanced by delicate herbal notes of bay and rosemary.



John Kennedy, Commercial Controller for Halewood Wines and Spirits who owns the Crabbie’s brand commented: “Halewood are delighted to continue to support Scottish Rugby through the release of these two special gins, a fitting tribute to both John Crabbie’s legacy of making exceptional gin and also his grandsons, Jack and George, who proudly represented their country.”



Crabbie’s hope to enjoy the results of a timely and well matched partnership with Scottish Rugby in a bid to expand their growing drinks portfolio of Alcoholic Ginger beer, Whiskey & Gins.

Notes:



Enjoy Jack Crabbie with light tonic or soda and a garnish of raspberries and lemon peel or raspberries and a thyme sprig for a sweet yet refreshing taste. George Crabbie is best served with elderflower tonic and a garnish of grapefruit for a punchy flavour full of zing.



Jack Crabbie Botanicals -

Juniper, ginger, Angelica, coriander, scottish raspberry, orange peel, lemon peel, cassia bark, orris root, liquorice root, and grains of paradise



George Crabbie Botanicals -

Juniper, coriander, Angelica, orange peel, lemon peel, orris root, black pepper, rosemary, bay leaves, parsley, salt



