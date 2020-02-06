A recent survey conducted by global leader in talent acquisition and managed workforce solutions, Guidant Global and people-centred performance tool , OpenBlend, revealed that 82% of businesses have made improving their people-first approach a core priority within their organisations for 2020.



This survey was conducted at Guidant Global’s recent ‘Driving performance with a people-first strategy: Using wellbeing and inclusion to drive employee performance in 2020’ event, hosted in partnership with OpenBlend.



As Anna Rasmussen, Founder & CEO at OpenBlend highlighted, just 13% of people in the workplace are engaged. More concerningly, in 2017, businesses saw 1 in 5 employees resign – a 6-year high.



OpenBlend research also revealed that only 16% of millennials are likely to stay with a company in their second year. Of those who will stay, 89% are highly productive, 93% highly engaged and 80% highly happy.



Adopting a people-centred approach helps in this regard, driving productivity, reducing attrition and increasing engagement. A more inclusive environment can also create a greater sense of belonging, improving attrition rates.



When attendees were quizzed on which demographics they are prioritising for 2020, 71% said they are focusing on emerging talent to boost future pipelines while 65% said they are directing resources into engaging female talent. A further 59% of hiring managers indicated that they are taking steps to engage with those who are returning to work after a career break. After hearing guest speaker at the event, Jacob Hill, founder of ex-offender employment specialist Offploy, 88% said they would consider hiring an individual with a criminal conviction to widen their talent pool.



Commenting on the insight, Karina Townley, Managing Director of Client Services EMEA at Guidant Global, said:



“It was great to see so many people passionate about driving change to ensure that their businesses are moving forward in a better way. It’s important that recruiters and companies recognise an individual’s drivers and encourage managers to put people first, allowing their passions and strengths to shine. By putting people at the core, we’ll get the results we need.”



Providing further comment, Anna Rasmussen, Founder & CEO of OpenBlend said:



“We are going to see a significant shift towards a people-first approach over the next five years. Not only are the modern workforce demanding it but an increasing number of businesses are recognising that the happiness, motivation and engagement of their people directly impact the bottom line. I’m extremely proud to be part of the movement and to support businesses to becoming truly people-centred.”



- Ends -



Notes to editors:



Information about Guidant Global

Guidant Global provide global workforce management solutions that help companies find the best permanent and contingent talent. It’s the way Guidant Global work every day throughout the world that makes them different. Their people-centric approach, culture and collaboration with others truly sets them apart from others in their industry. For more information please visit: www.guidantglobal.com





Agency contact:

Fahida Begum

BlueSky PR

Fahida@bluesky-pr.com

T: +44 (0)1582 790 094