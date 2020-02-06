LONDON (6 February 2020) — This issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) sees the return of the annual Cool List: 20 destinations that are making a name for themselves this year. From Cumbria to Panama, Brisbane and Pakistan, we’ve scoured the globe for 2020’s most interesting destinations.



From hiking trails and emerging culinary hubs to luxury lodges and landmark attractions, it’s a list that gives you plenty of inspiration close to home, as well as further afield. Reflecting a growing appetite for responsible and authentic travel, the Cool List is replete with nations bouncing back from trying times, cities launching inspired new cultural attractions, and pioneering destinations throwing open the doors of innovative hotels.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Destinations: Go off-grid in the lush jungles of Guyana; discover the majesty of Sri Lanka’s elephants; explore rock churches in Ethiopia’s dramatic Gheralta Mountains; and spend a long weekend in Bergen.



Urban stories this issue include Madrid, Riga, São Paulo and San Diego.



Smart Traveller: Vienna’s self-declared year as the Capital of Music; a taste of Lebanon; the best rooms in Limassol; a road trip through Uruguay; and the wild moorlands of Exmoor.



Author Series: Ingrid Persaud on Trinidad.



Travel Geeks: Ask the Experts has advice on planning a trip to Senegal, ponders whether there’s ever a good time to visit Venice and looks at hiking the Pacific Crest Trail.



PLUS: Win a two-night trip to Amsterdam with Eurostar and Pulitzer Amsterdam.



Also in this issue is the Photography Competition 2020, with the chance to win a nine-night trip to Mexico, courtesy of National Geographic Journeys.



For a 26-page digital sample of our March 2020 issue, visit: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/mar20



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £4.95, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel for more information.



Current subscription offer: Get 10 issues for £15 — a 70% saving on the retail price. natgeotraveller.imbmsubscriptions.com/NGTSALE



Website: Competitions, subscriptions, blogs, features and more. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel

Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Twitter: twitter.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Pinterest: pinterest.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Instagram: instagram.com/NatGeoTravelUK



The National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle devices: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27% of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. nationalgeographic.com



National Geographic Society is a leading non-profit that invests in bold people and transformative ideas in the fields of exploration, scientific research, storytelling and education. It supports educators to ensure that the next generation is armed with geographic knowledge and global understanding. National Geographic Society aspires to create a community of change, advancing key insights about the planet and probing some of the most pressing scientific questions of our time. Its goal is measurable impact: furthering exploration and educating people around the world to inspire solutions for the greater good. nationalgeographic.org



CONTACT:



For editorial enquiries:

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906



Pat Riddell, editor

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

pat.riddell@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Maria Pieri, editorial director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, managing director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Anthony Leyens, CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk