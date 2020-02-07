BIO-SYNERGY SECURES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH GLOBAL PT TRAINING COMPANY



Since 1997 Bio-Synergy has been at the forefront of the UK sport supplement category as result of its dedication to quality, authenticity and innovation.



Bio-Synergy has been appointed the exclusive nutrition partner by Premier Global NASM,

world leader in the provision of training and education to sport, fitness and wellbeing professionals.



Jason Hussain, Employer Engagement Manager, Premier Global NASM, says: “Bio-Synergy is a well-established and respected home grown brand which shares our belief in the provision of scientifically based education to empower individuals to make safe and effective health, fitness and wellbeing choices.



“As a result, this partnership will be based on the sharing of information and resources to help our respective audiences make informed lifestyle choices.



“For example, high performance Bio-Synergy Ambassadors will participate in exclusive Premier Global NASM student webinars on a range of nutrition and fitness topics, giving our students, past and present, a chance to access, first-hand, the experiences of world-class athletes. This adds incredible value to our offer, providing an unrivalled student experience. On the flipside, our world renowned tutor team will provide exclusive fitness and training content for Total NRG, the Bio-Synergy magazine.”



Daniel Herman, Founder of Bio-Synergy, says: “In addition to supporting our offer through the provision of complementary education, this partnership will enable us to reach a new audience of influencers. Premier Global NASM trains thousands of sports and fitness professionals every year and each of them will probably go on to manage a portfolio of clients, many of whom will be interested in sports nutrition and supplements. We want Bio-Synergy to be their brand of choice, joining more than 4 million athletes and weekend warriors who have already engaged our brand to support their fitness and training goals.”



In addition to the sharing of educational resources, brands will cross-promote. Bio-Synergy will promote Premier Global NASM education to its network via its website, magazine and on-pack promotions. Premier Global NASM will promote Bio-Synergy products along with exclusive discount offers to its network of past and present students via its network communication channels.



The partnership launched this month. Hussain, concludes: “Bio-Synergy is a progressive brand constantly evolving its product range to reflect market needs and scientific findings. This is very much in line with our ethos and I look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.”



Premier Global NASM

Premier Global NASM, the leading health and fitness training provider in the UK, was founded in 1992 and has since evolved into one of the country’s largest fitness communities by developing highly respected certification programmes under the guidance of sports scientists. All qualifications are nationally accredited through Active IQ and are fully recognised by employers and the Register of Exercise Professionals (REPs).



Premier Global NASM is part of the Global Fitness & Wellness Division for Ascend Learning.



Bio-Synergy

Since 1997 Bio-Synergy has been committed to developing innovative, high quality sports supplements that are produced in the UK to the highest standards to ensure that they are effective and taste great.



• Strong beginnings have proved sustainable .

• 1997 Arsenal and Saracens start using the products

• 1998 Bio-Synergy made official suppliers to the Basketball League

• 1999 British & Irish Lions use Bio-Synergy products and Win the Tour

• 2000 Mark Foster breaks 50m World Record using Bio-Synergy products

• 2001 Bio-Synergy becomes official supplier to the World Boxing Federation & receive approval from the Boxing Board of Control

• 2001 Bio-Synergy becomes official supplier to Premier Rugby and the Rugby Football League

• 2002 Bio-Synergy becomes official drink supplier to the Commonwealth Games

• 2002 Bio-Synergy create a range for David Coulthard

• 2005 Lord Sebastian Coe becomes shareholder

• 2017 Bio-Synergy becomes official supplier to Ineos, Derby FC, Scottish Hockey

• 2017 Bio-Synergy announced Sports Nutrition Brand of The Year

• 2019 Bio-Synergy wins GOLD in Men’s Fitness nutrition awards.