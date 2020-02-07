MEATER+ delivers perfect results time and time again, is simple to setup, simple to use, and can be enjoyed by any budding chef any day of the year

Leicester, 7th February 2020 – Swoon your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day by showing off your culinary skills with some help from MEATER+, the highly desirable, completely wireless meat thermometer - providing perfectly cooked meat each and every time.



With juicy prime beef steak being the overwhelming firm favorite meal to prepare for your loved one on Valentine’s Day, why not take away the fuss and let MEATER+ do all the hard work whilst you turn all your attention to that special someone. With a smart guided cook system, the MEATER+ ensures tasty, succulent and satisfying meat with very little effort.



It’s so simple - Just connect the MEATER+ to any smartphone or tablet and using a patented technology, MEATER+ provides estimated cooking times, monitors your meat whilst it’s cooking and sends alerts to mobile devices such as notifications when meat is cooked to perfection and ready to enjoy, saving time and effort.

Paired with some seasonal veggies and accompanied by a smooth Pino Noir, you will have your date falling head over heels!



MEATER+ delivers perfect results time and time again, is simple to setup, simple to use, and can be enjoyed by any budding chef any day of the year.



In stock now from MEATER, RRP £99. Visit MEATER to get a 14% discount (expires on Valentine’s Day). Or use code FEB14 at MEATER+.



-ENDS-



ABOUT APPTION LABS LIMITED

Apption Labs was founded in January 2015 by Joseph Cruz and Teemu Nivala with more than 30 years’ experience in hardware and software engineering. At a joint barbecue, the two friends decided to take their problems into their own hands and no longer wait for someone else to solve them. This mentality is the driving force which is reflected in the corporate culture and enables progressive ideas, positive thinking and new innovations.



The company is headquartered in Leicester, UK and has offices in Los Angeles, USA and Hsinchu, Taiwan. The company's multi-continental background enables it to develop products with the right functionality through insights and feedback from consumers from different cultures around the world. The MEATER was developed with a crowdfunding budget.



MEATER was developed to help meat lovers with different cooking skills achieve consistent results when frying or grilling. This fantastic gadget is a must-have for all cooking methods and preparation methods. For more information, please visit http://www.meater.com.



-Ends-



Media contacts:



Michelle Cross

The PR Room

Email: Michelle.cross@theprroom.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 333 9398 296