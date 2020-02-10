SAN MATEO, Calif. – January 10, 2020 – e92cloud has announced its partnership with Aryaka®, the cloud-first WAN company and #1 end-to-end managed SD-WAN provider, to strengthen the cloud security portfolio. Aryaka was recently positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Visionaries quadrant of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure.



The drive towards digital transformation and organisations of all sizes migrating workloads to the cloud is placing huge importance on connectivity. The market for SD-WAN Managed Services is estimated to grow at 76.1% CAGR, in contrast to an expected decline in the MPLS market. Legacy infrastructures are not designed for multi-cloud connectivity, or have the agility that is needed to handle more unpredictable consumption patterns.



For channel resellers, this presents a huge challenge, as they support their customers in their cloud journey. The partnership between e92cloud and Aryaka provides them with a service that can be delivered as a managed service, is supported by Aryaka’s own Layer 2 backbone for uncompromised reliability, and a 100% subscription model that matches the flexible model organisations they are choosing for their cloud applications and workload environments.



Sam Murdoch, Managing Director at e92cloud, says, “SD-WAN is a growing sector, but the variety of offerings make it a challenge for resellers to pick the right partner. Aryaka have been a fundamental part of network connectivity for thousands of organisations for many years, but their development of Cloud-WAN as a Service fundamentally changes how connectivity breaks free from legacy MPLS and complex contracts.”



Olen Scott, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Channels at Aryaka had this to say about the partnership, “Flexibility is a key requirement for any network, so the combination of our SD-WAN and e92cloud’s offerings gives our customers more options and helps them to optimise and transform. We’re excited to see how digital transformation efforts are bolstered using WAN transformation. UK partners are key to Aryaka strategy and we are honoured to work with e92cloud to bring UK businesses the best of the Aryaka offering.”



Aryaka’s Third Annual Global State of the WAN Report found a number of key market drivers that partners need to address:



Cloud applications are driving digital transformation, with over 50% of enterprises leveraging five or more cloud providers or SaaS providers. Linear cloud connectivity is no longer fit for purpose.



Network and application performance is paramount, which can bring huge challenges around increasing costs and complexity when connectivity doesn’t match the cloud consumption model.



Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) performance on traditional WANs is frequently poor, affecting the potential of those deployments.



Managed SD-WAN is the future, with top IT priorities (such as security, cloud migration and automation) closely aligned with the flexibility and visibility that a more advanced solution offers.



For e92cloud resellers, the Aryaka partnership offers a service that can further enhance how it supports its customers without requiring significant investment or network experience.



Mukesh Gupta, Chief Executive & Founder of e92plus group, further explains that, “While connectivity is key issue, it’s often a lower priority until challenges arise when patching together networks, or addressing application latency or poor performance.”



“Aryaka’s managed service makes it simple for VARs, MSPs or CSPs to add SD-WAN to their portfolio with a partner who enjoys the highest NPS (Net Promoter Score) in the sector, and has a 100% consumption billing model that supports the growth in managed services compared to upfront investment that legacy solutions demanded. We’re very excited about the partnership, and look forward to building the Aryaka partner community together.”



About e92cloud:



e92cloud is an award-winning cloud security VAD, empowering our partner community across the UK and Northern Europe to provide leading cloud technologies and services to help its customers unleash the potential of cloud, protect its data and users, and drive digital transformation.



Part of the e92plus group, the e92cloud portfolio includes cloud solutions from both established market leading vendors as well as emerging technologies. As a born-in-the-cloud cybersecurity specialist, e92cloud protects organisations as they embrace the opportunities of digital transformation, working with the partner community to bring innovative and disruptive technologies to market, redefining how security protects apps, users and data from the next generation threats, while meeting today’s complex compliance requirements.



Vendor partnerships include Aryaka, Contrast Security, Cymulate, Check Point Software Technologies, Ping Identity, Radware, and Swimlane.



About Aryaka:



Aryaka is a Cloud-First WAN company bringing agility, simplicity and a great experience to consuming the WAN-as-a-service. With its optimized global network and innovative technology stack, it offers the industry’s #1 managed SD-WAN and sets the gold standard for application performance. Aryaka’s portfolio of offerings including connectivity, application acceleration, security, cloud networking and insights all managed through its SmartManage, offering Aryaka’s customers included hundreds of global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.



Gartner Disclaimers:



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.



