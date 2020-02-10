Divorce is one of the most stressful experiences you can go through. These two hypnosis recordings have been designed to help you sail through with the right mindset to restore your full confidence again.



Stress-Free Divorce

Going through a divorce can be one of the hardest challenges you will ever face. It can feel like your whole world is falling apart. You may feel physical stress symptoms, overwhelming emotional pain and an overbearing financial cost. This hypnosis recording will help you to offload your daily stresses whilst getting you into a positive and strong mindset to tackle the problems head-on. The three tracks are designed to support and lift you up so you can find the best way through your divorce as smoothly and as quickly as possible. By improving the way that you think and feel you will sleep and cope better. You will be surprised how easy it is to get through your divorce with new confidence allowing you to build a happy and prosperous future moving forward.



Release Fear of Rejection

The messages in this hypnosis download will help you to release feelings of not being good enough. Everyone at some point in their life has felt a feeling of being rejected. Whether you want to generally improve your inner self-belief or you are experiencing events which have left you feeling rejected, the messages will take you to the next level of self-assurance. The techniques will release any negative habits and patterns of everyday life rejection instead of replacing this with a more confident you. An enjoyable relaxation to help you to feel secure and worthy.



Testimonial: "Feelings of abandonment have been something that has reared up in my life several times. But now I am feeling less clingy and jealous."



“Stress-Free Divorce” and “Release Fear of Rejection” hypnosis downloads are available from www.ailsafrank.com priced at £14.99 and £9.99.



Also recommended to get you through this difficult phase in your life, the guide to life book Cut the Crap and Feel Amazing by Ailsa Frank (published by Hay House) which includes a chapter on Heartache and Divorce, creating a I can do it attitude and simply teaches you how to find the amazing way through life.



Moving on after divorce or a breakup



Build Confidence and Self Esteem

Build confidence and self-esteem by releasing churned tummy and awkward feelings, let go stress from confidence issues, the messages will retrain the subconscious to feel comfortable and confident in all situations, boost your confidence at work and socially, feel confident with work presentations or performances, improve your relationship with people and feel an inner calm. Three short tracks easy to fit into your busy schedule.



Ends

Notes to Editors

Hypnosis works by clearing the unhealthy clutter in the subconscious mind allowing the listener to form beneficial habits so that they can manage their life making the right decisions with confidence.



About Ailsa Frank

Ailsa Frank is a British hypnotherapist, self-help Hay House Author and motivational speaker with a compassionate yet no-nonsense approach. Through workshops, talks, one-to-one therapy, her range of hypnosis downloads and book, she has already helped thousands of people to identify what they need to change in order to improve their lives. She works with an array of topics including work stress, relationships, alcohol/addictions, fears, sleep, sales motivation, business success, confidence building, children and teens and emotional issues.



Before training to become a qualified hypnotherapist, Ailsa Frank worked as a food stylist and recipe writer for eighteen years. Her journey into hypnotherapy came as a direct result of being so impressed by the effectiveness of its power to radically help people create the life they aspire to and help them to look ahead with confidence. Ailsa's own life fell apart during a divorce in 2002 when she lost custody of her 10-year-old daughter. She retrained as a hypnotherapist allowing her to now help other people build a positive life.



Ailsa is a long-standing registered member of the National Guild of Hypnotists USA, General Hypnotherapy Register, UK and an associate member of the Royal Society of Medicine.



Ailsa’s work has been featured on the BBC and in numerous articles in the British press including Telegraph, Daily Mail, Daily Express, The Sun, Marie Claire, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly, Bella, Top Santé.



She has also written articles for publications such as the Mail on Sunday YOU Magazine, Kindred Spirit, Spirit and Destiny, Healthy Food Guide, and Health Magazine.



Please provide a link to the website www.ailsafrank.com if you use quotes or content from this Press Release.



For further information, samples, images, interviews or expert advice, please contact Lynn, PA to Ailsa Frank at ailsa@ailsafrank.com +44 (0)1276 683123 / +44 (0) 7962963113 or Suzanne at Suzanne Howe PR Communications on: info@suzannehowe.com