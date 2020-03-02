Is it time to release the stress and anxiety of the whole family? We’ve become a Nation of worriers from Eco-anxiety, Coronavirus concerns and social media mental health issues. Stress awareness month is coming up in April!



This set of hypnosis and positive message recordings could be the answer to set you all free from the strain of your lives. Imagine everyone falling asleep at bedtime whilst the messages wash away worries so you all wake up rested and refreshed. The messages will reset the whole family’s stress levels so you can work well together for a happier calmer life with new confidence.



Onzlo’s Relaxation for Kids (Aged 3-6 years)

The adorable character, Onzlo, speaks positive messages to release worries and create happy feelings. Enter the magical garden where changes happen easily and where new self- belief comes true. Onzlo's calming words reassure, encourage and motivate young listeners into a balanced way of living and reacting to life. The download covers general everyday things relevant to this age group. In a changing world where extra pressures are all around the visualisations exercises will create a daily relaxation routine. Most children secretly worry about something the messages will help guide their mind into solution focussed thinking helping them to reach their true potential.





Relaxation for Children (Aged 7-12 years)

This recording will help your child to let go of daily stresses and allow them to build a comfortable self-belief. In a changing world where extra pressures are all around, the visualisations exercises help them to cope better. The recording also creates a habit of making daily relaxation part of their routine. Most children secretly worry about something. The messages will help guide their mind into solution focussed thinking. They will learn to release negative habits and patterns to help get the best out of themselves.





Relaxation for Teens (Aged 13-18 years)

This hypnosis download will help pupils get the best out of themselves by letting go of worries and negative thinking which may be holding them back. The techniques used combine relaxation and motivation exercises to release daily stresses, creating calm ways of dealing with life and a new positive inner belief for success. Easy to listen to with engaging techniques to help with study, exams, socialising, activities, sport, confidence, education and family life.



De-Stress Your Life (for parents)

This relaxation hypnosis download will allow you to release the stress in your life. When we are stressed we create habits of life being harder than it needs to be. The techniques will help offload your negative habits and patterns giving you a more optimistic outlook. By managing daily stress you will be in a more positive frame of mind and you may be surprised at how good things start to happen more and more. You will find yourself embracing opportunities and appreciating the good in your life. An enjoyable relaxation to get life into balance.



Testimonials:

"Have noticed less frantic and surprisingly positive things seem to be happening generally in life."



"After my daughter listened to the kids’ hypnosis download recording I noticed she was more contented with her own company."



"Since listening I have stopped worrying. I notice myself more confident in certain situations. I like the fact the hypnosis download is short."



“My son can’t wait to go to bed to listen to the Onzlo recording when previously bedtime was a nightmare.”



“Less arguments and more harmony since listening.”



All these hypnosis downloads, and more, are available from www.ailsafrank.com priced from £9.99 to £14.99



Also recommended for the whole family, the guide to life book Cut the Crap and Feel Amazing by Ailsa Frank (published by Hay House) which includes chapters on Parenting, Relationships and Stress, creating an 'I can do it attitude' and simply teaches you all how to find the amazing way through life.



Hypnosis works by clearing the unhealthy clutter in the subconscious mind allowing the listener to form beneficial habits so that they can manage their life making the right decisions with confidence.



About Ailsa Frank

Ailsa Frank is a British hypnotherapist, self-help Hay House Author and motivational speaker with a compassionate yet no-nonsense approach. Through workshops, talks, one-to-one therapy, her range of hypnosis downloads and book, she has already helped thousands of people to identify what they need to change in order to improve their lives. She works with an array of topics including work stress, relationships, alcohol/addictions, fears, sleep, sales motivation, business success, confidence building, children and teens and emotional issues.



Before training to become a qualified hypnotherapist, Ailsa Frank worked as a food stylist and recipe writer for eighteen years. Her journey into hypnotherapy came as a direct result of being so impressed by the effectiveness of its power to radically help people create the life they aspire to and help them to look ahead with confidence. Ailsa's own life fell apart during a divorce in 2002 when she lost custody of her 10-year-old daughter. She retrained as a hypnotherapist allowing her to now help other people build a positive life.



Ailsa is a long-standing registered member of the National Guild of Hypnotists USA, General Hypnotherapy Register, UK and an associate member of the Royal Society of Medicine.



Ailsa’s work has been featured in numerous articles in the British press including Telegraph, Daily Mail, Daily Express, The Sun, Marie Claire, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly, Bella, Top Santé.



She has also written articles for publications such as the Mail on Sunday YOU Magazine, Kindred Spirit, Spirit and Destiny, Healthy Food Guide, and Health Magazine.



