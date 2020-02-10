"In the spirit of celebrating World Book Day, style a cosy reading nook with fresh apple green,"

World Book Day is a registered charity with the mission to give every child and young person a book of their own. The annual event is also a celebration of authors, illustrators, books, and most importantly, reading.



Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at FurnitureChoice.co.uk,

shares some home decor tips to help encourage little ones to read more.



"In the spirit of celebrating World Book Day, style a cosy reading nook with fresh apple green," advises Rebecca. "Another interior design tip: always ensure the home includes a bookshelf of sorts that’s within reach of little ones,” Options include having a low built-in reading nook or decking out a cosy corner to encourage the educational activity.



Kit it out with a comfy chair, good lighting, and cushions and throws for comfort. To inspire the idea that reading can be a fun activity too, the nook could be in a child’s bedroom, playroom or even the living room.



Come summer, a lighthearted tropical palm print wallpaper is the perfect backdrop for a warm and inviting reading corner. “Layer on accessories in bright, summery colours like mustard yellow and sage green to complete the look and add a plant or two for fresher air and longer hours of diving into a book,” she says.



