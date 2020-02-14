Last year the additional trend of small businesses entering the awards that had specifically been set up to help their communities was identified.

The Official Search for 2020’s Small Business Big Heart Winner begins on Valentine’s Day



Record number of entries anticipated owing to austerity, Brexit uncertainty and CIC growth rates





BusinessesForSale.com begins the search for 2020’s small business with the biggest heart today, Valentine’s Day.



BusinessesForSale.com predicts a record number of small business to enter as they help the growing number of people in need in the UK evidenced by continued austerity levels, Brexit uncertainty and the on-going acceleration in CIC growth across the UK.



Since launch in 2016 the BusinessesForSale.com Small Business Big Heart Awards has experienced an increase in number of entries year on year coupled with a trend towards a greater degree of support each entrant delivers to its communities and charities.



Last year the additional trend of small businesses entering the awards that had specifically been set up to help their communities was identified.



Marketing Director Rufus Bazley explains, “Year on year we have seen that a growing proportion of Small Business Big Heart entrants were not standard small businesses that did good outside of their normal business operations to help their communities, but actually businesses created specifically with community in support as their goal.”



“And the success rates of such businesses in 2019 was impressive too. The overall winner, Grandad’s Front Room CIC of Bognor Regis was one such business and additional regional finalists – SHINE in Leeds, Restaurant 1840 in Telford, Sol Haven in GLOW in London, also fitted this profile.”



The Small Business Big Heart Awards were created to celebrate the many wonderful ways UK’s small business community helps individuals and charitable causes that might otherwise be overlooked. The Winner receives £1,000 for a charity of its choice.



The 2019 Small Business Big Heart Awards are FREE and easy to enter. To enter or nominate a business go to link . Entries close on 1 June 2020.



To find out more about previous winners of the awards visit Small Business Big Heart online



Austerity levels

There are 14.3 million people in poverty in the UK. This includes 8.3 million working-age adults; 4.6 million children; and 1.3 million pension-age adults.

Source: Social Metrics Commission, ‘Measuring Poverty 2019’ report



Brexit uncertainty

UK Economy failed to grow August – October 2019

Source: Office of National Statistics



Acceleration in CIC growth across the UK

“The overall number of community interest companies on the public register continues to grow and we saw a 10% cumulative increase compared to last year. Although online incorporation was only rolled out in the last month of this financial year, we have already seen a sharp uptake of online applications with such applicants matching the number of hardcopy forms by the month end.”

Source: Community Interest Companies Annual Report 2018/19