• The summit is co-hosted by Stratasys and will explore themes including the growing potential of robotics, the changing face of MRO operations and the certification process for additive manufactured parts



• Summit takes place from 3-4 March at the ZAL Center of Applied Aeronautical Research in Hamburg



• Features keynote speeches and interactive workshops from Etihad Airways Engineering, Safran Seats, Airbus and Diehl Aviation



**FREE media passes are available**



BERLIN: After a successful partnership with Etihad Engineering in Abu Dhabi last year, RedCabin announces the return of its global summit series with the Aircraft Cabin Additive Manufacturing Summit taking place from 3-4 March at the ZAL Center of Applied Aeronautical Research in Hamburg – the European home of cutting-edge research and development of 3D printing technologies.



Hosted by Lufthansa Technik and co-hosted by Stratasys, the summit brings together leading figures from the world of aviation to collaborate and innovate new ways for the industry – and passengers – to benefit from additive manufacturing (AM).



AM processes and technologies are playing an important role in reducing costs and waste, while offering new opportunities for the 3D printed manufacture of aircraft parts on a large scale. The summit will showcase collaborative case studies including the recent partnership between EOS and Etihad in using 3D printing technology for cabin retrofitting, as well as Lufthansa Technik’s vision for the use of additive manufacturing, particularly on cabin applications. As the use of additive manufacturing in aviation continues to grow, forecasts predict it will be worth more than £7 billion by 2030.



The RedCabin summit will explore this growing area by hosting senior executives from the world’s leading MROs, manufacturers, and suppliers of 3D printing solutions to discuss challenges in the aircraft interior industry and formulate new ways to collaborate. Attending this year’s conference are senior level personnel from companies such as Etihad Aviation Group, Airbus, Diehl Aviation, BOOM Supersonic, Additive Flight Solutions and ASTM International.



Across two days of keynote speeches, panel discussions and interactive working groups, delegates will participate in open and honest discussions focussed on ways to support the development of AM products and understand their value to airlines, as well as the impact on maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) processes.



Monica Wick, founder and CEO of RedCabin commented: “Additive manufacturing is already having a profound effect on commercial aviation – reducing waste, enabling the development of new lightweight products, and improving supply chain performance.The summit will enable delegates to understand the latest technological developments in the field, while also facilitating the creation of new partnerships and projects.



“I would also like to give a special thank you to our event co-host, Stratasys, and sponsors EOS, Materialise, Etihad Airways Engineering and DyeMansion. Their support has ensured RedCabin can continue to be a hotbed for innovation and push forward the additive manufacturing agenda.”



For more information, please visit: https://aircraft-cabin-additive-manufacturing.redcabin.de/



To download the full conference agenda, click here.



-ENDS-



About RedCabin:



Founded in 2017, RedCabin is an exclusive global aviation summit series focused on using collaboration and interactivity to develop new products, partnerships and processes which tackle the biggest challenges in aviation and improve the passenger experience.



Attended by senior executives from the world’s major aviation organisations – including airlines, design houses and manufacturers – RedCabin is the birthplace of many innovative projects and ideas which are reshaping how we travel.



Headquartered in Berlin, the summits take place four times a year in venues renowned for aviation history and innovation.



For more information on RedCabin and its vision, please visit: www.redcabin.de



To receive your FREE media pass to the summit, please contact:



Liam Andrews

XL Communications

liam@xl-comms.com

07552 236724