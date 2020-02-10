The British Legal Technology Forum 2020 has revealed the full line up of speakers for the highly anticipated event with Event Partner Oracle. Focusing on the reinvention of business law, law firm innovation, design thinking, service delivery challenges, machine learning and cybersecurity, the Forum is set to bring together an estimated 1200 sector leaders to discuss how advanced technologies could facilitate a smarter future for legal businesses.



Professor Richard Susskind, OBE has been appointed Conference Chairman of BLTF 2020, and will provide an in depth introduction into technology, courts, and litigation along with an overview of the current legal landscape. Susskind is also lined up to host an active debate with Browne Jacobson’s Abby Ewen, Chairman of The Metis Institute, and co-founder of the University of Oxford's Deep Technology Dispute Resolution Lab, Mark Beer OBE and Pearson’s Bjarne Tellmann, delving deeper into the challenges, effects and implications that technological disruption could present.



Several of the day’s sessions will focus on some of the hottest topics in the technology sector, including legal operations, design, information security, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. These topics will be summarised by the event’s keynote speaker, Mo Gawdat, former chief business officer at Google [X], who is scheduled to discuss the ‘The Age of Sci-Fi- and the realities of currently industry technology includingthe reasoning behind rapid adoption.



Joining Gawdat in the event line-up, are Deloitte’s Michael Castle and Bruce Braude, Bradford & Barthel’s Eric Hunter, Orlando Scott-Cowley from Amazon Web Services, and Ian Connett, founder of Quantum Jurist.



BLTF is also proud to welcome a number of female speakers and experts in their respective fields. DLA Piper change maker Jana Blount, Vodafone’s Head of Legal Operations Amy McConnell, Linklater’s innovation specialist Shilpa Bhandarkar, ZentLaw’s Monica Zent, and Oxford & Stanford Universities visiting fellow Dr. Victoria Baines are all scheduled to deliver powerful speeches throughout the day.



Commenting on the final speaker line-up for BLTF 2020, Frances Armstrong, Netlaw Media’s UK & EMEA Managing Director, said: “We’re delighted that this year’s event will include such a wide range of expert speakers and encompass some of the brightest minds, from legal sector veterans to AI solution providers, hailing from the UK to Canada.



“This year highlights just how important it is for security to be at the very core of technology-led innovation, which can come from anyone, anywhere, at any time, and can transform entire industries. This is a message that many of the event’s speakers will be sending out to 1,200 BLTF attendees across each of the event's four presentation stages.”



The first session of the day will be delivered by Deloitte Managing Director, Michael Castle and CTO, Bruce Braude, who together will offer an insightful overview of Deloitte’s legal strategy and technology capability structure as part of the ‘Technology – at the Heart of Deloitte Legal’ presentation.



Besides legal AI, this year’s presentations at BLTF will debate a wide range of operational issues relating to the use of technology in the legal sector. Additional topics to be discussed include driving IT innovation within law firms, transformation using cloud technology, the challenges of cybersecurity, the effective use of data, and data protection compliance in the era of Brexit.



In addition, more than 90 leading solutions providers will be on hand to showcase new technology products and services for the legal market.



The event will take place on 10th March 2020 at Old Billingsgate, London. Returning for 2020 is a full catering service, along with the ‘BigHand’ champagne bar, ‘Kira Systems’ gin bar, and ‘DPS Software’ and ‘NetDocuments’ale house to provide complimentary refreshments for attendees.



To find out more about The British Legal Technology Forum, visit britishlegalitforum.com



About



The British Legal Technology Forum is Europe’s largest annual legal tech event, welcoming an estimated 1200 UK and international visitors each year. Hosting experts from the global law, technology, and security industries, the 2020 event brings together some of the world’s key leaders to discuss the existing and future role of technology within the legal sector. Boasting more than 100 speakers and exhibitors, the event features keynote presentations, panel discussions, interviews, demonstrations, and interactive workshops.



